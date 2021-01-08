Steve Smith matches Ricky Ponting's record with classy century, roars back to form in India vs Australia Sydney Test

Steve Smith showed that he is one of the greatest Test players in the modern era as he showed his class on day 2 of the Sydney Test against India on Friday. Steve Smith, who had scores of 1,1,0,8 in the four innings at Adelaide and Melbourne, was in his elements in front of his home fans at the Sydney Cricket Ground as he blasted his 27th century. However, he also joined an elite list of players following his century against India. This was Steve Smith's eighth century against India and he became the fourth player after Australia's Ricky Ponting and the West Indies duo of Viv Richards and Garfield Sobers to hit eight centuries against India in Tests. However, Steve Smith has achieved the mark in just a staggering 13 games.

With this ton, Steve Smith has shown that when it comes to playing India at the Sydney Cricket Ground, there can be no more supreme player than him. In the last eight games across formats against India at the SCG, Steve Smith has scored 117, 71, 105, 28, 105, 104, 46, 24 and now this century. His scores of 105 and 104 came in November when he hit two consecutive 62-ball centuries at the Sydney Cricket Ground. His another knock of 105 came in the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final and the knock helped Australia dump the defending champions out of the tournament. His Test century of 117 came in 2014 and he managed to score over 700 runs in the four-match series which was Australia's last series win against India. This was Steve Smith's third Test ton at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Intent shown by Smith

When he arrived at the Sydney Cricket Ground following the wicket of Will Pucovski for 62, Steve Smith showed great intent. He got going with a boundary off Jasprit Bumrah but he saved his best for his nemesis, Ravichandran Ashwin, as he hit three boundaries off him. Smith showed magnificent defence and footwork against both the pacers and spinners and he carried it on day 2 as well. Steve Smith notched up his fifty with a straight drive to long on off Ravichandran Ashwin.

Smith shared a partnership of over 100 with Marnus Labuschagne but Labuschagne was unlucky to miss out on a century as he was caught by Ajinkya Rahane off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja to fall for 91. Smith made smooth progress and looked at ease and despite losing Matthew Wade and Cameron Green before lunch, Smith was hardly troubled. After the break, Steve Smith showed tremendous application against the new ball and he got going with a brilliant boundary off Jasprit Bumrah. Smith entered the 90s and was stuck on 99 for some time as Pat Cummins was bowled by Ravindra Jadeja who took his third wicket. However, Smith got to his ton in grand style off Navdeep Saini with a clip to deep squar leg and the celebrations were immense.

Steve Smith's knock has highlighted that one can never write a champion off and that he can bounce back anytime. The Sydney Cricket Ground truly saw a special moment from one of their best players currently in cricket