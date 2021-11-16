'Both my windpipes would have burst': Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan reveals chilling ICU details

Pakistan batting coach Matthew Hayden had said in an interview during the match that Rizwan was ill until the day before the match against Australia.

Shortly after Mohammad Rizwan batted superbly to score 67 against Australia in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup in UAE, images of the wicketkeeper-batsman laying in a hospital bed went viral on the social media.

it was later learnt that Rizwan was hospitalised and remained in the ICU for to days due to a severe chest infection. He had been suffering from intermittent fever, persistent cough, and chest tightness for 3-5 days before the batter was taken to a hospital. The tests conducted at the hospital showed that Rizwan had severe laryngeal infection leading to an esophageal spasm and bronchospasm.

"When I reached the hospital, I wasn't breathing. And the nurses told me that my windpipes were choked. They were not telling me anything. I was told that I would get better by morning and discharged. During the afternoon, I was told that I will be discharged in the evening. So, I asked one of the nurses and then I was told that had it been late in reaching the hospital by 20 minutes, both my windpipes would have burst. You will have to be there for two nights or more," Rizwan told Cricket Pakistan.

"They used to conduct regular tests but the constant thought in my mind was that I'll soon get fit to play the match. The doctor told me that he wanted me to play the semi-final for Pakistan which gave me a boost. But later, when he told me that 'Rizwan, you are not in a condition to play'… that took me back a little. He told me there are risks involved. Thankfully, things started getting better and I was able to make a quick recovery," added Rizwan.

An Indian doctor treated Rizwan and the doctor later said that he was astonished by the batter's recovery.