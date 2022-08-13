'Blessed to be a Bharatiya': MS Dhoni puts tricolor as new Instagram DP before Independence Day 2022

MS Dhoni

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, who is less active on social media changed his Instagram DP to the tricolour ahead of Independence Day 2022. In order to celebrate 75 years of the nation's Independence, all of India has been taking to social media to show their patriotism.

Dhoni too, despite not being the most avid social media user, changed his Instagram profile picture to that of a tricolour on the video and photo sharing app.

"I am blessed to be a Bhartiya," read the picture in English, Hindi and Sanskrit.

Dhoni's patriotism isn't hidden from anyone, given he had missed the birth of his daughter Ziva, during his playing days, as he was on national duty with the Indian cricket team.

Quizzed about the same, Dhoni had told reporters, "I have been blessed with a baby daughter. Mum and daughter both are good. But as of now I am on national duties so I think everything else can wait. The World Cup is a very important campaign."

The legendary wicketkeeper-batsman is one of the only players to have won all three major ICC trophies as a captain and he retired from international cricket, having won all he could, with the Indian team.

For the unversed, Dhoni's love for the tricolour goes beyond imagination as he has had brief spells in the Indian Army on various occasions. Not only does he hold the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in Indian Territorial Army, but he is also a qualified paratrooper as well.

The 41-year-old was recently in the United Kingdom to celebrate his birthday and he was also seen attending India's matches against England.