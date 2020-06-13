BCCI to host IPL 2020 behind closed doors? Board treasurer Arun Dhumal provides update

Previously, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly also claimed that they are exploring "all possible options" to host the star-studded tournament later this year.

With talks around staging the Indian Premier League (IPL) or the T20 World Cup doing the rounds, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal has said that the board would like to host the IPL inside full packed stadium if possible.

Earlier this year, BCCI decided to postpone the kick-off of the 13th edition of the IPL until further notice amid COVID-19 outbreak across the globe.

"If it can be with spectators, we'd ideally want that," Dhumal told Reuters.

"But if we have to stage it in empty stadiums and there's no other choice, we might go for that."

"We'll try and work out depending on the situation at that point in time. But before anything else, we have to have a window available and a clear-cut directive from the government (to go ahead),” he added.

"Whatever decision has to happen should happen well in time. If that tournament is not happening, other boards can decide whether they want to have some bilateral tournament or something else to make up for the loss they have incurred because of the pandemic,” Dhumal said.

The coronavirus outbreak brought most sports activities to a halt with players practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic.

The opening match of this year's IPL was supposed to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.