IPL 2022: Back injury puts Deepak Chahar's return for CSK in doubt

Things are surely not going in favour of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as their pacer Deepak Chahar suffered a back injury during his rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. While the gravity of the injury remains to be ascertained, it is learned that Super Kings are yet to get a formal report from BCCI.

The bowler has been at the NCA for more than a month now and was recovering from the quadricep tear he had picked during India's T20I series against West Indies in February.

While the initial assessment by the NCA physios stated that Chahar was set to miss a major chunk of the IPL, his quick recovery had kept Super King's hopes alive, now the new injury just hampers all the plans.

The Chennai outfit had gone the extra mile at the mega auction 2022 and snapped up Deepak Chahar for a whopping INR 14 crore (INR 140 million), making him their most expensive buy in the IPL history.

The injured pacer was supposed to join CSK camp in Mumbai later this week, however, things look bleak with the fresh injury may most likely rule him out of complete IPL 2022.

As for CSK's campaign in the IPL 2022, the four-time champions have not played the cricket they are known for. Now under the new leadership of Ravindra Jadeja, the side has not won even a single game so far and lost four back-to-back games.

Match 22 of the IPL 2022 will see Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on CSK on Tuesday in Navi Mumbai. CSK is currently lying at No. 10th in IPL 2022 Points table with losses against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).