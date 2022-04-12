CSK vs RCB IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When, Where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in India

Match 22 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The Chennai franchise, under the leadership of Ravindra Jadeja will be looking to get the first win of this season as they lost four back-to-back games after playing four matches.

Chennai will need to come up with a much better performance with the bat especially the side will need players like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ambati Rayudu to find their lost rhythm.

As for Royal Challengers Bangalore, after their dismal start to the tournament, they made quick amends. They found their winning rhythm and won their next three games. The team is currently sitting in the third spot in the points table.

Here is all you need to know about Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in IPL 2022:

When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore start? The IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played on April 12 (Tuesday) at 07:30 PM IST. Where will the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore take place? The IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be held at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in India? The IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aired on Star Sports Network in India. How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in India? The IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Full Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Adam Milne, Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Deep, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Sherfane Rutherford, Aneeshwar Gautam