CSK vs RCB Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in IPL 2022

Match 22 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see the clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). While Chennai is currently placed at the bottom of the points table, Bangalore is sitting in the third spot.

In the four matches they have played, Chennai Super Kings were unable to win even a single game so far. In their last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the latter side beat CSK by 8 wickets. Moeen Ali had smashed 48 runs for Chennai, but it was not enough to help them.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore has also played four matches of which they won three games. They played their last game against Mumbai Indians (MI) where they won by 7 wickets. Anuj Rawat and Virat Kohli scored 66 runs and 48 runs respectively to chase down the total.

In a head-to-head clash, the two sides have played 27 matches against each other where Chennai Super Kings won 18, while Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to win 9 games.

Dream11 Prediction – CSK vs RCB – IPL 2022

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore​ My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Anuj Rawat

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Akash Deep, Chris Jordan, Dwayne Bravo

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Anuj Rawat, Faf du Plessis (C), Robin Uthappa, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Moeen Ali (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Akash Deep, Chris Jordan

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match Details

The match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Adam Milne, Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Deep, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Sherfane Rutherford, Aneeshwar Gautam