AUS vs SA, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs South Africa Match 10

AUS vs SA Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 10, ICC Men's World Cup 2023, South Africa vs Australia.

ustralia will face off against South Africa in the 10th match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 on Thursday, October 12th, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. This match will mark the second game for both teams in the tournament.

In their opening game against India, Australia experienced a disastrous start to their World Cup campaign. After winning the toss and choosing to bat, they were dismissed for a mere 199 runs. Only David Warner and Steve Smith managed to score over 40 runs for the team. On the bowling front, Josh Hazlewood had an impressive performance, taking three wickets for 38 runs in nine overs. Mitchell Starc also contributed with one wicket in his eight overs. India emerged victorious, chasing down the target of 200 runs in 41.2 overs with six wickets to spare.

On the other hand, South Africa had a remarkable start to their World Cup journey. They amassed a staggering 428 runs for the loss of five wickets against Sri Lanka, thanks to outstanding centuries from Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, and Aiden Markram. This total became the highest team score in the history of the ODI World Cup. Sri Lanka put up a decent fight with the bat, but ultimately fell short, being bowled out for 326 runs in 44.5 overs, resulting in a 102-run victory for South Africa.

Match Details

Australia vs South Africa, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 10

Date and Time: October 12, 2:00 PM

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

AUS vs SA Dream11 prediction

Keepers: Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock (c)

Batters: Steve Smith, Rassie van der Dussen, Mitchell Marsh

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Aiden Markram (vc)

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Tabraiz Shamsi, Gerald Coetzee

AUS vs SA, My Dream11 prediction

Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, David Warner, Steven Smith (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Glenn Maxwell, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Keshav Maharaj

