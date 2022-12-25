AUS vs SA 2nd Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs South Africa 2nd Test in Melbourne

AUS vs SA 2nd Test Dream11 prediction

Australia are set to lock horns with South Africa in the Boxing Day Test on Monday, in Melbourne.

While the Boxing Day Test is an iconic occasion in itself, but this one will have all the more spice since the last match ended in just 2 days between these teams.

The pitch had too much in it for the bowlers, and the Proteas lost the match by six wickets. The hosts will try to wrap up the series, while the South African side will try to win in Melbourne and make the third and final match the series decider.

With a place in the World Test Championship at stake, the Proteas will be expected to give it their all, having slipped to third courtesy of India's 2-0 win over Bangladesh.

Dream11 Prediction – Australia vs South Africa 2nd Test

Keeper – Kyle Verreynne (VC), Alex Carey

Batsmen – Dean Elgar, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (C), Rassie Van der Dussen

All-rounders – Travis Head, Marco Jansen

Bowlers – Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon

Australia vs South Africa 2nd Test Probable Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khwaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland/Josh Hazlewood

South Africa: Dean Elgar (C), Sarel Erwee, Temba Bavuma, Rassie Van der Dussen, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, and Lungi Ngidi

Australia vs South Africa 2nd Test Match Details

Australia vs South Africa 2nd Test is scheduled to start from 05:00 AM IST on Monday, December 26 at Melbourne Cricket Ground. The live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network channels. The live streaming will be available on the Sonyliv app and website.