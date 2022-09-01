Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka wins the toss and opts to bowl first in the do or die match against Bangladesh

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

Two teams that have been outclassed by Afghanistan in the tournament will face off in today's knockout contest at the Dubai International Stadium.

Sri Lanka were quite sloppy against Afghanistan as their batters struggled to get going. Barring Rajapaksa and Chamika Karunaratne, it was a pretty disappointing effort by most of their batters. Meanwhile, Bangladesh's top four batters - they too struggled against the same bowling attack. Mosaddek Hossain's knock was the only positive for Bangladesh in that game, and it was his innings of 48*(31) that gave them some respectability.

Talking about the toss, Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to field first. He said, "We are going to bowl first. It's a used wicket, so chasing will be important. We had good preparation coming into this game. We need to concentrate on our batting. We will try to play as we have been playing for the last two years. The team that comes up with a good performance, wins".

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan also said that he wanted to bowl too.

Playing XI of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando