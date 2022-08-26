Asia Cup 2022: THESE pictures from BCCI hints at India's playing XI for Pakistan clash- DETAILS Inside

Image Credit: Twitter @BCCI

The opening game of the Asia Cup 2022 takes place on Saturday at the Dubai International Stadium and features Sri Lanka taking on Afghanistan. The high-stakes match between India and Pakistan, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday at the same stadium in the United Arab Emirates, is, nevertheless, the center of attention.

This is the first time India will be facing Pakistan on the cricket field since the T20 World Cup 2021 and cricket fans all around the world are eagerly anticipating the IND vs PAK encounter in the Asia Cup.

Before their first match of the tournament, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted some few pictures from the training session on Twitter. In the pictures, several players can be seen working hard in the nets.

The BCCI shared the images in an unusual sequence, leading many to believe that they might have leaked the playing XI and batting order for a high-octane Pakistan match.

The 10-image post started with a photo of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma together, followed by Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh.

Interestingly, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Hooda were missing from the post as some fans in the comments section felt that they might also miss the chance to get a place in the Playing XI for the first match.

Although it is only speculation, the sequence of the pictures is puzzling because it appears to depict Team India's playing XI in order. If the BCCI's indication about IND's playing XI vs PAK is correct, then this may be Rohit Sharma and Co's team for the match:

The following players are expected to play against Pakistan: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, and Avesh Khan.

On Wednesday, Team India held its first training session since arriving in the United Arab Emirates for the Asia Cup 2022. Kohli will be the center of attention. In a grueling practice, India's ace hitter broke a sweat in the nets, taking on the bowlers.

After missing the previous two limited-overs tours to the West Indies and Zimbabwe, Kohli returns to the Indian team. Kohli, 33, has struggled with the bat in his six international batting appearances since the IPL, failing to score more than 20 runs in any of them.

