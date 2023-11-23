All you need to know about the IPL 2024 trade: Rules, deadlines and player changes

The IPL Trade Window has played a pivotal role in facilitating team rebuilds, allowing franchises to engage in player swaps or all-cash deals.

As the countdown begins for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, teams are already in full swing with their pre-auction strategies. The IPL Trade Window has played a pivotal role in facilitating team rebuilds, allowing franchises to engage in player swaps or all-cash deals. This dynamic process not only shapes team compositions but also influences their financial standings. Here's your comprehensive guide to navigating the intricacies of the IPL 2024 Trade Window:

IPL 2024 Trade Window Rules:

Player Transactions: Franchises can engage in player swaps or opt for all-cash deals to bolster their squads.

Approval Process: The IPL governing council retains the authority to grant final approval for all trades.

Preference Rights: In cases where multiple franchises express interest in a particular player, the selling franchise has the prerogative to choose the destination for their player.

Player Consent: Prior consent from the player is mandatory before any trading or transferring process takes place.

Exclusions: 'Icon' players are exempt from the trading process.

IPL Trade Deadline:

Teams must finalize their retention lists by November 26, marking the cutoff for player trades. The combined retention and trade lists determine each team's final purse for the upcoming season.

IPL 2024: Noteworthy Player Trades:

Romario Shepherd (INR 50 lakh): Traded to Mumbai Indians from Lucknow Super Giants.

Devdutt Padikkal (INR 7.5 crore): Traded to Lucknow Super Giants from Rajasthan Royals

Avesh Khan (INR 10 crore): Traded to Rajasthan Royals from Lucknow Super Giants.

Hardik Pandya's Potential Move:

Speculation is rife about Hardik Pandya's return to Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2024 season. To facilitate this, Mumbai Indians may need to offload prominent players, potentially including Jofra Archer. Despite budget constraints, the prospect remains open.

IPL Auction:

The much-anticipated IPL auction is scheduled for December 19. Notably, there are talks of hosting the auction outside India, with Dubai emerging as a leading contender. The auction promises to be a star-studded affair as franchises vie to secure top talent in lucrative deals. Stay tuned for updates on the exciting player acquisitions that will shape the narrative of IPL 2024.