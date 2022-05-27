After IPL 2022, Shikhar Dhawan does horse-riding, says 'back to what I love', watch video

Shikhar Dhawan indulges in horse riding after IPL 2022

Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a reel on Instagram which had gone crazy viral all over social media. The southpaw is no stranger to Instagram reels as he regularly shares funny reels of himself. The latest viral clip showed Dhawan getting 'knock out' from his father, after IPL 2022.

Since Dhawan's team Punjab Kings (PBKS) couldn't qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs, he shared a hilarious video where his father was seen mock beating the veteran.

Now, Shikhar Dhawan has shared another video of himself indulging in horse-riding after IPL 2022. Taking to Instagram, the Delhi-batter shared a video of himself doing horse-riding on his Instagram stories, while he added the text ''back to what I love' alongside the video.

READ| Shikhar Dhawan punished by his father after failing to qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs, watch viral video

'Gabbar' is known to love the sport of horse-riding, and he regularly shares videos of himself, whenever he gets the time to indulge in the sport.

While Dhawan had a stellar season individually in IPL 2022, his team Punjab Kings couldn't qualify for the playoffs, and in a further blow to the veteran, he was also snubbed from India's squad for the upcoming T20Is against South Africa.

With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) opting to rest senior players such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, many had expected Dhawan to make his comeback to the Indian team, but that didn't happen.

READ| Rahul Dravid made tough call of axing Shikhar Dhawan from India's squad for SA T20Is: Report

Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik received their comeback call-ups, after having lit up the IPL 2022 season with their performances, while the likes of Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh received their maiden call-ups.

As per reports, head coach Rahul Dravid had suggested the selectors to overlook Dhawan for the upcoming South Africa series squad, and they made the 'tough call' to not stick to Dravid's suggestion.