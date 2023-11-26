Abu Dhabi T10 2023: Schedule, team line-ups, free live streaming; check all details here

Abu Dhabi T10 2023 cricket tournament will return with a brand new season as things get underway from November 28, 2023 onwards in its seventh edition. Here are the timings, telecast, free live-streaming details ahead of the first game.

The highly anticipated Abu Dhabi T10 2023 cricket tournament is set to kick off on November 28, 2023, featuring a thrilling opening clash between defending champions Deccan Gladiators and the formidable New York Strikers. The Gladiators, having secured the title in a nail-biting finish last season, have fortified their squad for this edition. Meanwhile, the Strikers, who made their debut last season, aim to start on a winning note and build momentum for the tournament.

In addition to the Gladiators and Strikers, other competitive teams like Northern Warriors, Morrisville Samp Army, Delhi Bulls, Team Abu Dhabi, and Chennai Braves are geared up for the 12-day cricket extravaganza. The schedule reveals that four teams will host four home ties, while the remaining four will play three home games. All teams will enjoy a three-day break during the league, with the final top-four teams advancing to the playoffs.

Qualifier 1 is scheduled for December 8, 2023, where the top two teams will battle for supremacy, while the third and fourth-placed teams engage in the Eliminator match. The winner of the Eliminator will face the losing team from Qualifier 1. The grand finale of Abu Dhabi T10 2023 is slated for Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Venues: All matches, including playoffs (qualifiers, eliminator, and final), will unfold at the iconic Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Match Timings: Abu Dhabi T10 2023 cricket matches will showcase diverse time slots. On double-header days, games will commence at 6:15 PM local time (7:45 PM IST), with the second game of the double-header starting at 8:30 PM local time (10 PM IST).

Triple-header days will see the first match at 4 PM local time (5:30 PM IST), followed by the second and third matches at 6:15 PM local time (7:45 PM IST) and 8:30 PM local time (10 PM IST), respectively. On the final day, the match will kick off at 6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST), leading to the pinnacle clash at 7:30 PM local time (9 PM IST).

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Indian fans can catch all the action live on the Sports 18 network. Additionally, the tournament will be available for streaming on the JioCinema app and website, offering a convenient and free viewing experience.

Here is the full schedule for the Abu Dhabi T10 season 7:

28th November

New York Strikers vs Deccan Gladiators, Match 1

Northern Warriors vs Morrisville Samp Army, Match 2

29th November, 2023

Delhi Bulls vs Deccan Gladiators, Match 3

Team Abu Dhabi vs Chennai Braves, Match 4

Bangla Tigers vs New York Strikers, Match 5

30th November, 2023

Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors, Match 6

Morrisville Samp Army vs Chennai Braves, Match 7

Deccan Gladiators vs Bangla Tigers, Match 8

1st December, 2023

Northern Warriors vs New York Strikers, Match 9

Morrisville Samp Army vs Team Abu Dhabi, Match 10

Delhi Bulls vs Chennai Braves, Match 11

2nd December, 2023

Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi, Match 12

Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers, Match 13

Chennai Braves vs Northern Warriors, Match 14

3rd December, 2023

Morrisville Samp Army vs Delhi Bulls, Match 15

Northern Warriors vs Bangla Tigers, Match 16

Deccan Gladiators vs Chennai Braves, Match 17

4th December, 2023

New York Strikers vs Delhi Bulls, Match 18

Bangla Tigers vs Team Abu Dhabi, Match 19

5th December, 2023

Bangla Tigers vs Morrisville Samp Army, Match 20

Deccan Gladiators vs Northern Warriors, Match 21

New York Strikers vs Team Abu Dhabi, Match 22

6th December, 2023

Chennai Braves vs New York Strikers, Match 23

Morrisville Samp Army vs Deccan Gladiators, Match 24

Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors, Match 25

7th December, 2023

Chennai Braves vs Bangla Tigers, Match 26

Team Abu Dhabi vs Delhi Bulls, Match 27

New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army, Match 28

8th December, 2023

Qualifier 1 (Team 1 vs Team 2), Match 29

Eliminator (Team 3 vs Team 4), Match 30

Qualifier 2 (Winner Eliminator vs Loser Qualifier 1), Match 31

9th December, 2023

Final, Match 32

Squads:

Bangla Tigers - Shakib Al Hasan (c), Saim Ayub, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kusal Mendis, Dominic Drakes, Reece Topley (injured), Carlos Brathwaite, Daniel Sams, Matheesha Pathirana, Matiullah Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Haider Ali, Abdul Ghaffar, Amartya Kaul, Rassie van der Dussen, Taskin Ahmed, Robin Uthappa, Josh Little, Jordan Cox, Shannon Gabriel, David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Max Holden, Benny Howell, Avishka Fernando, Chris Lynn, Rohan Mustafa, Matiullah

Chennai Braves - Jason Roy (c), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Obed McCoy, Sikandar Raza, Sam Cook, Imran Tahir, George Munsey, Kobe Herft, Richard Ngarava, Junaid Siddique, Aayan Khan, Vriitya Aravind, Kai Smith, Stephen Eskinazi, Hasan Ali

Deccan Gladiators - Nicholas Pooran (c), Trent Boult, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Fabian Allen, Joe Clarke, Josh Little, Zahir Khan, Waqar Salamkheil, Zahoor Khan, Mohammad Zahid, Nav Pabreja, Khawaja Nafay, David Wiese, Nuwan Thushara, Imad Wasim, Imad Wasim, Andre Fletcher, Dan Lawrence, Luke Wood

Delhi Bulls - Quinton de Kock (c), Rovman Powell, Dwayne Bravo, Naveen-ul-Haq, Rilee Rossouw, Fazalhaq Farooqi, James Vince, Usman Khan, Richard Gleeson, Dunith Wellalage, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Abhishek Paradkar (withdrawn), Ali Abid, Sufiyan Muqeem, Johnson Charles, Usama Mir (withdrawn), Abbas Afridi (withdrawn), Izharulhaq Naveed, Ravi Bopara, Wasim Akram

Morrisville Samp Army - Faf du Plessis (c), Jason Holder, Dewald Brevis, Moeen Ali, Maheesh Theekshana, George Garton, Bas de Leede, Andries Gous, Najibullah Zadran, Salman Irshad, Basil Hameed, Ansh Tandon, Muhammad Irfan, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Peter Hatzoglou, Monank Patel, Obus Pienaar, Karim Janat, Maheesh Theekshana

Northern Warriors - Wanindu Hasaranga (c), James Neesham, Hazratullah Zazai, Colin Munro, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Hasnain, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kennar Lewis, Adam Hose, Ziaur Rahman, Rahul Chopra, Rameez Shahzad, Kaunain Abbas, Shamar Joseph, Ankur Sangwan, Abhimanyu Mithun, Angelo Mathews, Jaden Carmichael

New York Strikers - Kieron Pollard (c), Sunil Narine, Mohammad Amir, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Mohammad Haris (withdrawn), Lahiru Kumara, Chamika Karunaratne, Kusal Perera, Muhammad Waseem, Muhammad Jawadullah, CP Rizwan, Lasith Croospulle, Will Jacks, Ali Khan, Niroshan Dickwella

Team Abu Dhabi - Phil Salt (withdrawn), Kyle Mayers, Tymal Mills, Dwaine Pretorius, Alex Hales, Rumman Raees, Leus du Plooy, Mohammad Nawaz (withdrawn), Keemo Paul, Colin Ingram, Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Ethan D'Souza, Allah Mohammad, Dilshan Madushanka (withdrawn), Noor Ahmad, Roelof van der Merwe, Tom Banton, Binura Fernando