'Is it a serious show?': Aakash Chopra lambastes Pakistani show for alleging India is cheating with ball in World Cup

Former Pakistan cricketer Hasan Raza has recently sparked controversy by calling for an investigation into the balls provided to Indian players during their matches, following their dominant performance against Sri Lanka's batting attack in the ODI World Cup 2023.

During a televised interview on a Pakistan news channel, Raza expressed his concerns regarding the manner in which the International Cricket Council (ICC) distributes the balls to Team India, as well as the role of the umpires in this process. This discussion gained significant attention following the Men in Blue's astounding 302-run victory over Sri Lanka.

“We are not able to understand batsmen playing against other teams but whenever India begins their bowling, bowlers like Shami and Siraj look like when we used to play Allan Donald and Makhaya Ntini in South Africa. There used to be a shine on the ball on one side and there it used to seam and swing, but here I think even the ball is getting changed in second innings. The way ICC is giving these balls, or maybe the third umpire or BCCI is giving…I think these balls should be inspected,” Raza said.

Upon reading the statement, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra was taken aback and immediately expressed his disbelief on Twitter. In his post, he questioned the authenticity of the cricket show, while Hasan Raza also echoed the same sentiment.

“Is it a serious cricket show? If not, please mention ‘satire’ ‘comedy’ in English somewhere. I mean…it might be written in Urdu already but unfortunately, I can’t read/understand it,” Aakash Chopra tweeted.

The Indian team faced off against Sri Lanka at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. This thrilling encounter marked the 33rd game of the ODI World Cup 2023. The Men in Blue showcased their dominance by posting an impressive total of 357 runs in the first innings, thanks to outstanding performances by Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer.

However, it was the bowlers who truly stole the show. Mohammed Shami's exceptional skills earned him five wickets, while Mohammed Siraj contributed with three wickets. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja also made their mark, each taking one wicket. Their collective efforts resulted in Sri Lanka being dismissed for a mere 55 runs, leaving India victorious with an astounding margin of 302 runs.