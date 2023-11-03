'Is it a serious show?': Aakash Chopra lambastes Pakistani show for alleging India is cheating with ball in World Cup

Headlines

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan's semi-finals qualification scenario against New Zealand

Elvish Yadav breaks silence on allegations of supplying snake venom to rave parties, shares message for UP Police

Who is Fauzia Adeel Butt? Mystery woman posing with celebs at SRK's birthday bash; internet is calling her 'female Orry'

Here’s why suspended AAP MP Raghav Chadha has been asked to apologize to RS Chairperson

X rival Threads now let you copy and paste, web users get option to add multiple posts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Filthy questions were asked…' Mahua Moitra's big allegations after ethics committee hearing!

CM Kejriwal orders to shut down primary schools as thick layer of smoke leaves Delhi breathless!

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan's semi-finals qualification scenario against New Zealand

Dry fruits to add to everyday diet in winter

10 Fastest animals on Earth

7 Common skin problems during winter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

MiG-21 Jets phased out, why India is discontinuing its longest-serving fighter jet?

'Filthy questions were asked…' Mahua Moitra's big allegations after ethics committee hearing!

CM Kejriwal orders to shut down primary schools as thick layer of smoke leaves Delhi breathless!

Who is Fauzia Adeel Butt? Mystery woman posing with celebs at SRK's birthday bash; internet is calling her 'female Orry'

'Every bit of validation means the world to me': Director Shiv Rawail on positive response to The Railway Men teaser

Va Va Voom: Agastya, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor's retro dance song in The Archies brings back 60s' rock and roll era

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Is it a serious show?': Aakash Chopra lambastes Pakistani show for alleging India is cheating with ball in World Cup

During a televised interview on a Pakistan news channel, Raza expressed his concerns regarding the manner in which the International Cricket Council (ICC) distributes the balls to Team India.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 01:17 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Former Pakistan cricketer Hasan Raza has recently sparked controversy by calling for an investigation into the balls provided to Indian players during their matches, following their dominant performance against Sri Lanka's batting attack in the ODI World Cup 2023.

During a televised interview on a Pakistan news channel, Raza expressed his concerns regarding the manner in which the International Cricket Council (ICC) distributes the balls to Team India, as well as the role of the umpires in this process. This discussion gained significant attention following the Men in Blue's astounding 302-run victory over Sri Lanka.

“We are not able to understand batsmen playing against other teams but whenever India begins their bowling, bowlers like Shami and Siraj look like when we used to play Allan Donald and Makhaya Ntini in South Africa. There used to be a shine on the ball on one side and there it used to seam and swing, but here I think even the ball is getting changed in second innings. The way ICC is giving these balls, or maybe the third umpire or BCCI is giving…I think these balls should be inspected,” Raza said.

Upon reading the statement, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra was taken aback and immediately expressed his disbelief on Twitter. In his post, he questioned the authenticity of the cricket show, while Hasan Raza also echoed the same sentiment.

“Is it a serious cricket show? If not, please mention ‘satire’ ‘comedy’ in English somewhere. I mean…it might be written in Urdu already but unfortunately, I can’t read/understand it,” Aakash Chopra tweeted.

The Indian team faced off against Sri Lanka at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. This thrilling encounter marked the 33rd game of the ODI World Cup 2023. The Men in Blue showcased their dominance by posting an impressive total of 357 runs in the first innings, thanks to outstanding performances by Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer.

However, it was the bowlers who truly stole the show. Mohammed Shami's exceptional skills earned him five wickets, while Mohammed Siraj contributed with three wickets. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja also made their mark, each taking one wicket. Their collective efforts resulted in Sri Lanka being dismissed for a mere 55 runs, leaving India victorious with an astounding margin of 302 runs.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Jawan OTT release: Shah Rukh Khan 'forces' Netflix to premiere film's extended cut on his birthday, streamer gives in

IND vs SL: India beat Sri Lanka in their biggest win in World Cup history, reach semi-finals

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Check out the best deals on hair dryers

Irrfan Khan could have acted alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in this multiple Oscar-winning Hollywood film but....

'Religion-based politics will not work': Ashok Gehlot slams Yogi Adityanath over ‘Talibani mindset' remark

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE