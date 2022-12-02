4,4,4,4,4,4: England’s Harry Brook smashes 24 runs in an over during ENG vs PAK 1st Test, Watch

Harry Brook hit six fours in a single over against Pakistan in Rawalpindi

England demolished Pakistan's bowling attack on the first day of of the first Test in Rawalpindi, and Harry Brook was at the forefront of the devastation. He was one of four England batters to score hundred on the day, as England amassed a massive total of 506/4 in just 75 overs.

Three of the centurions had strike rates of more than 100 at the end of their innings, with Brook finishing the day unbeaten on 101 off 81 balls with a strike rate of 124.69.

Pakistan were hammered with boundaries all day, with Brook hitting 14 fours and two sixes. Six of his fours came in a single over, which is incredible. Saud Shakeel, a debutant, suffered the brunt of the attack.

Brook began with a length delivery over long-on from the medium pacer. The second ball was blasted through covers after Shakeel went too full. He smacked the third ball right down the line and then dragged the fourth ball to the boundary. Brook completed the set by smashing the sixth ball through covers after the fifth ball vanished through covers. He is only the fourth batsman in Test history to accomplish this feat.

Brook went on to complete his century with a four, hitting the milestone in just 81 balls. It was England's third fastest Test century ever, surpassing even Zak Crawley, who had taken over the mantel just earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, England captain Ben Stokes finished the day with 34 off 15 balls, hitting six fours and one six, when the umpires decided to terminate the day's play owing to poor lighting.

England surpassed the 112-year-old record for the most runs scored on the first day of a Test match. They are also the first team to score 500 runs on the first day of a Test. Australia had previously held the record when they scored 494/6 against South Africa in 1910.

