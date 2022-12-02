Search icon
'Like father, like son': Tagenarine Chanderpaul's batting stance reminds fans of his father Shivnarine

Tagenarine scored an impressive 47 from 73 balls in an innings studded with 6 fours and 1 six.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 08:46 AM IST

After a frenzy of limited overs cricket in recent months, Test Cricket has finally returned to the big stage, as West Indies have arrived in Australia for a three-match Test series, with the first match beginning on November 30 at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Tagenarine Chanderpaul, the son of former Caribbean cricketer Shivnarine Chanderpaul, has been one of the most exciting debutants for the West Indies in this series.

After Australia posted a mammoth total of 598-4, the young left-handed batsman walked in to bat, opening the innings with his skipper Kraigg Brathwaite. However, as he batted through the innings, his stance and the manner in which he hit his shots reminded everyone of his father Shivnarine Chanderpaul. 

The senior Chanderpaul had an unusual stance in which he took a position with all three stumps visible to the bowler. He would, however, revert to a normal position and play his shots while hitting them.

This style of unconventional stroke making can also be seen in Tagenarine Chanderpaul's batting, as he impressed everyone with his stroke making abilities. Tagenarine hit 47 off 73 balls in an innings that included six fours and one six. He is still in the game and will look to score big in his first innings.

His resemblance to his father even surprised Twitter users. " Tagenarine Chanderpaul, son of Shivnarine Chanderpaul, bats like his father," one user commented.

Here is how fans reacted:

Returning to the match, Australia declared after scoring 598/4 in the first innings, with Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith both hitting double century and Travis Head slamming a quickfire 99. West Indies are 74/0 at sumps on Day 2.

