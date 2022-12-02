'Like father, like son': Tagenarine Chanderpaul's batting stance reminds fans of his father Shivnarine

Image Source: Twitter

After a frenzy of limited overs cricket in recent months, Test Cricket has finally returned to the big stage, as West Indies have arrived in Australia for a three-match Test series, with the first match beginning on November 30 at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Tagenarine Chanderpaul, the son of former Caribbean cricketer Shivnarine Chanderpaul, has been one of the most exciting debutants for the West Indies in this series.

After Australia posted a mammoth total of 598-4, the young left-handed batsman walked in to bat, opening the innings with his skipper Kraigg Brathwaite. However, as he batted through the innings, his stance and the manner in which he hit his shots reminded everyone of his father Shivnarine Chanderpaul.

The senior Chanderpaul had an unusual stance in which he took a position with all three stumps visible to the bowler. He would, however, revert to a normal position and play his shots while hitting them.

This style of unconventional stroke making can also be seen in Tagenarine Chanderpaul's batting, as he impressed everyone with his stroke making abilities. Tagenarine hit 47 off 73 balls in an innings that included six fours and one six. He is still in the game and will look to score big in his first innings.

His resemblance to his father even surprised Twitter users. " Tagenarine Chanderpaul, son of Shivnarine Chanderpaul, bats like his father," one user commented.

Here is how fans reacted:

Tagenarine Chanderpaul son of shivnarine Chanderpaul



son bats like his father#AUSvwi#AUSvsWI pic.twitter.com/AYGta9FBVU — Somnath chakraborty (@somnath20094585) December 1, 2022

I absolutely love that this is Tagenarine Chanderpaul's stance. Perfection. pic.twitter.com/readygNEdr December 1, 2022

Whether he scores runs or not, Tagenarine Chanderpaul has certainly got the Australian slip cordon, Usman Khawaja & Steve Smith in particular, intrigued with his technique #AusvWI pic.twitter.com/EFvXkH6wtO — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) December 1, 2022

That stance. That slap off the bat. Chanderpaul has resurrected. https://t.co/DSYJ6S1Rlg — Sudhanshu (@sud2rock) December 1, 2022

Like father, like son — UMANG (@umang305) December 1, 2022

Damn that stance and that shot is a carbon copy of what I saw as a kid... this is a brilliant experience. https://t.co/VegT907BWf December 1, 2022

Returning to the match, Australia declared after scoring 598/4 in the first innings, with Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith both hitting double century and Travis Head slamming a quickfire 99. West Indies are 74/0 at sumps on Day 2.

