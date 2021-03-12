1st T20I: England thrash India by 8 wickets, go 1-0 up in series

England forgot their Test match show and came storming back into the ongoing tour as they beat India in the first T20I of the five-match series by eight wickets. England chased down the 125-run target in just 15.3 overs as they gave a comprehensive thrashing to the home side, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Openers Jos Buttler and Jason Roy stitched a 72-run partnership in just eight overs as they helped England to stamp their authority in the second innings of the game from the outset. Both Roy and Buttler toyed with India's bowling as they brought up a 50-run partnership in just six overs.

Roy missed his fifty by just one run as he was trapped in front of the wickets by Washington Sundar. But it was too late as the duo had helped England get to the cusp of the win. Later, Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan completed the formalities by finishing the game with 27 balls remaining.

Earlier, India had a horrible start after they were sent into bat first as they lost three wickets inside the powerplay. No one from the top-order offered any resistance as England bowlers Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood didn't let the home side off the hook at any point.

Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer stitched a little partnership and helped their side in rebuilding but the former too went, after scoring 21 runs. Shreyas then continued on and played some exquisite shots as he brought up his half-century in just 36 balls.

Iyer stitched a 50-run partnership with Hardik Pandya as the duo helped India go past the 100-run mark. But they kept losing wickets and ended up with a score of 124/7, which was never going to be enough against a strong as batting line-up as that of England.