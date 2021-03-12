'KL mein Pooran ki aatma': Twitterati heap praise on KL Rahul as he flies to save a six

Team India batsman KL Rahul replicated his Punjab Kings teammate Nicholas Pooran in an outstanding exhibition of fielding on the boundary in the first T20I against England in the five-match series. On the first ball of the fifth over of England's innings, Jos Buttler hit an Axar Patel delivery towards the long-off boundary.

KL Rahul fielding at that position, leaped high and timed his jump to perfection to grab the ball in the first place and then had the presence of mind to throw it back in the field of play in time and helped his side save four crucial runs as they were defending a small total of 124 runs.

Rahul's fielding effort reminded everyone from cricketers to fans of his Punjab Kings teammate Pooran's effort in the last season of the IPL when he flew to save a six in an outrageous fielding effort against the Rajasthan Royals.

Earlier, Shreyas Iyer's 67-run innings helped India to put a respectable total on the board after the top-order crumbled as no one apart from Iyer could offer anything worth of note as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Most users remembered Pooran's effort seeing KL pulling off the same. Here are some of the reactions:

KL picked up at least one thing from Pooran — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) March 12, 2021

Damn what a fielding by Kl rahul, Phenomenal stuff! #INDvENG — Ramiya :) (@Yeh_tu_hoga) March 12, 2021

What an Effort from KL Rahul to save a 6 pic.twitter.com/k7hKiVGXNm — Pranjal (@pranjal__one8) March 12, 2021