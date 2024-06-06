Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Lesser know T20 World Cup bowler leaves Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Afridi, Starc, Cummins and other bowlers behind, creates

Meet man who cleared AIIMS exam at 16, cracked UPSC exam and became IAS officer at 22, quit job due to...

Apple iPhone helped company earn over 1950000000000 dollars, total number of devices sold is…

Donald Trump's election interference case paused in Georgia appeals court

Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam in third attempt, became IPS officer, dealt with Naxalites, her AIR was...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

T20 World Cup 2024: This lesser-known bowler bowls most economical four-over spell in tournament history

Meet man who cleared AIIMS exam at 16, cracked UPSC exam and became IAS officer at 22, quit job due to...

Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Which Party Has Won How Many Seats & Vote Share? NDA Vs INDIA

Indian bowlers with most wickets in T20 World Cups 

Youngest players in T20 World Cup 2024

6 movies, including five blockbusters, Ajay Devgn lost to other stars

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Which Party Has Won How Many Seats & Vote Share? NDA Vs INDIA

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Result Update: Did Inflation Hurt BJP Led NDA? | INDIA | CONGRESS

IND vs IRE Highlights 1st Innings: Hardik & Bumrah Shine, Team India Need 97 Runs I T20 WC 2024

Ramayan's Dipika Chikhlia says Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi's film should not be made, cites Adipurush: 'They gave Saif...'

Sharmin Segal says she felt 'uneasy' with backlash to her Heeramandi performance: 'Negativity tends to...'

Ramayan's Sunil Lahri calls Ayodhya people 'selfish' for 'betraying their king' in Lok Sabha elections: 'Hindu woh...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Apple iPhone helped company earn over 1950000000000 dollars, total number of devices sold is…

Apple earned $78.7 billion from iPhone sales five years after releasing the first iPhone.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Jun 06, 2024, 06:25 AM IST

Apple iPhone helped company earn over 1950000000000 dollars, total number of devices sold is…
Apple iPhone
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Despite the apparent decline in the first three months of the year, iPhone lifetime sales still rose to shocking highs as the tech giant Apple grossed over $1.95 trillion from iPhone sales so far, a new report said on Wednesday.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, Apple shipped 50.1 million of its smartphones, five million less than in the same period a year ago, while iPhone sales revenue fell by almost 10 per cent to $45.9 billion, according to data presented by Stocklytics.com.

Apple earned $78.7 billion from iPhone sales five years after releasing the first iPhone.

Two years later, in FY 2014, this figure jumped to $101.9 billion and continued rising, as per Statista and the official company data.

During the two years, the tech giant grossed more than $405 billion from selling iPhones, however, revenue figures declined slightly in the second quarter of FY 2024, but iPhone sales remain strong.

As per statistics, Apple grossed $115.6 billion from iPhone sales in H1 FY 2024, pushing its lifetime revenue to a whopping $1.95 trillion.

Moreover, the report mentioned that more than 2.65 billion iPhones were shipped since 2007.

In 2014, Apple shipped 192.7 million of its smartphones. Ten years later, this figure jumped to 231.8 million.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani is paying highest salary to this Reliance employee, he is son of…

TDP's Chandrababu Naidu makes comeback in Andhra Pradesh Assembly after defeat, arrest

Amethi Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE updates: Smriti Irani trailing by over 1 lakh votes against KL Sharma

Viral video: Influencer makes security guard's dream trip to Ayodhya Ram Mandir a reality, watch

'Bestest news': Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Samantha wish ‘papa no.1’ Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal for birth of daughter

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement