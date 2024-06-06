Apple iPhone helped company earn over 1950000000000 dollars, total number of devices sold is…

Apple earned $78.7 billion from iPhone sales five years after releasing the first iPhone.

Despite the apparent decline in the first three months of the year, iPhone lifetime sales still rose to shocking highs as the tech giant Apple grossed over $1.95 trillion from iPhone sales so far, a new report said on Wednesday.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, Apple shipped 50.1 million of its smartphones, five million less than in the same period a year ago, while iPhone sales revenue fell by almost 10 per cent to $45.9 billion, according to data presented by Stocklytics.com.

Two years later, in FY 2014, this figure jumped to $101.9 billion and continued rising, as per Statista and the official company data.

During the two years, the tech giant grossed more than $405 billion from selling iPhones, however, revenue figures declined slightly in the second quarter of FY 2024, but iPhone sales remain strong.

As per statistics, Apple grossed $115.6 billion from iPhone sales in H1 FY 2024, pushing its lifetime revenue to a whopping $1.95 trillion.

Moreover, the report mentioned that more than 2.65 billion iPhones were shipped since 2007.

In 2014, Apple shipped 192.7 million of its smartphones. Ten years later, this figure jumped to 231.8 million.



