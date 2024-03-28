RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Faf du Plessis-led RCB to face KKR in Bengaluru

Cricket
Follow live score and updates from match 10 of TATA IPL 2024 between RCB and KKR here.
The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to face off on March 29 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This will mark RCB's third match in the IPL 2024 season, while KKR will be playing their second match.
Currently, Bengaluru sits at number 6 on the points table with 2 points from 2 matches. Kolkata, on the other hand, holds the number 4 spot with 2 points from 1 match.
RCB suffered a defeat to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the tournament's opening match on March 22 but bounced back with a thrilling last-over victory against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on March 25. KKR also found themselves in a nail-biter against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 23.
The upcoming clash between RCB and KKR promises to be an exciting and closely contested match as both teams look to secure a crucial victory early in the season.
In the history of the IPL, the teams RCB and KKR have competed against each other a total of 32 times. KKR has proven to have a stronger track record, emerging victorious in 18 of these matches against the Red Army. Conversely, RCB has secured 14 wins out of the 32 clashes against KKR.
RCB: Faf du Plessis (C), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan
KKR: Shreyas Iyer (C), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain