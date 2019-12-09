Headlines

With RCEP in focus, Japanese trade minister to meet Piyush Goyal on Tuesday

Earlier this month, the Japanese foreign minister said, "Japan is making diplomatic efforts to realize the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) with the participation of all 16 countries, including India".

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Dec 09, 2019, 05:36 PM IST

Japanese trade minister Hiroshi Kajiyama will be meeting Indian Trade minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday in New Delhi with Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership being the top focus.

Japan is keen that India joins the RCEP from which New Delhi had withdrawn in November during the East Asia Summit. India said that the outcome of the pact is not balanced and does not provide adequate protection against import surge among other things.

Earlier this month, the Japanese foreign minister said, "Japan is making diplomatic efforts to realize the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) with the participation of all 16 countries, including India".

Explaining his govt's position, he said, "what is driving our efforts is Japan’s firm conviction that the framework of the RCEP can truly boost the region’s economic potential only with the participation of India" which is the "world’s most populous democratic country and a major strategic player connecting the Asia-Pacific and the Indian Ocean."

RCEP deal is expected to go ahead with 15 countries. The negotiation for the deal started in 2012 in Cambodia and will be one of the biggest Free trade agreement in the world.

