What was Nita Ambani’s salary as Reliance director? Here’s how much Mukesh Ambani’s wife earned per meeting

Nita Ambani recently resigned from her post in the Reliance Board of Directors to pave way for her three children to be appointed to the RIL board.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani has been a significant part of his business empire. After being a member of the Reliance Board of Directors for several years, Nita Ambani announced that she is resigning from the post in August 2023.

Nita Ambani resigned from her position in the Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) board to pave the way for her three children – Isha, Akash, and Anant Ambani – to be appointed to the board of directors, with their contract and salary replicating that of their mother.

To many people’s surprise, Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani did not get paid a monthly salary as a member of the Reliance Board of Directors. In fact, Nita Ambani only got paid a sitting fee for board and committee meetings for the RIL board, with no salary.

According to the annual report of RIL, Nita Ambani got paid around Rs 6 lakh as the sitting fee for board meetings and earned a Rs 2 crore commission for the financial year 2022-2023. Nita was further not eligible for any other remuneration or benefits from RIL, such as stock options, bonuses, or commissions.

While Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Anant Ambani have been appointed to the RIL BoD, their contracts will replicate that of their mother Nita, which means that they will not be paid any salary, only a sitting fee for meetings and a yearly commission.

Reliance said in a notice, “They shall be paid remuneration by way of fee for attending meetings of the Board or Committees thereof or for any other meetings as may be decided by the Board, reimbursement of expenses for participating in the Board and other meetings and profit-related commission.”

Apart from resigning from the directorial board of Reliance, Nita Ambani also stepped down from the top position in the Dhirubhai Ambani Institute, handing over the position to her daughter Isha Ambani.

