Headlines

Before Irrfan Khan, Vishal Bhardwaj had almost signed this South superstar for Maqbool

Delhi's air quality turns 'very poor' with AQI of 303, Mumbai sees ‘moderate’ air

US State Department updates travel advisory for Iraq to Level 4, here's what it means

What was Nita Ambani’s salary as Reliance director? Here’s how much Mukesh Ambani’s wife earned per meeting

'Ousting BJP would be biggest act of patriotism': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Before Irrfan Khan, Vishal Bhardwaj had almost signed this South superstar for Maqbool

Delhi's air quality turns 'very poor' with AQI of 303, Mumbai sees ‘moderate’ air

US State Department updates travel advisory for Iraq to Level 4, here's what it means

7 foreign brands brought to India by Tata

10 ways to lower your high blood pressure

World Cup 2023: Man of the Match awards for India so far

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

IND vs NZ: India vs New Zealand Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC

Saurrabh Kushwaha Opens Up About The Kiss Scene With Jitin In Kaala, Reveals His Parents’ Reaction

David Warner Hits 5th World Cup Hundred, Equals Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara | World Cup 2023

Before Irrfan Khan, Vishal Bhardwaj had almost signed this South superstar for Maqbool

This actress worth Rs 58 crore, who made Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan, cleaned toilets for survival at age 17

Watch: Sushmita Sen, daughter Renee perform Dhunuchi dance in sarees at Durga Puja, fans call them ‘poweful duo’

HomeBusiness

Business

What was Nita Ambani’s salary as Reliance director? Here’s how much Mukesh Ambani’s wife earned per meeting

Nita Ambani recently resigned from her post in the Reliance Board of Directors to pave way for her three children to be appointed to the RIL board.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 07:32 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani has been a significant part of his business empire. After being a member of the Reliance Board of Directors for several years, Nita Ambani announced that she is resigning from the post in August 2023.

Nita Ambani resigned from her position in the Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) board to pave the way for her three children – Isha, Akash, and Anant Ambani – to be appointed to the board of directors, with their contract and salary replicating that of their mother.

To many people’s surprise, Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani did not get paid a monthly salary as a member of the Reliance Board of Directors. In fact, Nita Ambani only got paid a sitting fee for board and committee meetings for the RIL board, with no salary.

According to the annual report of RIL, Nita Ambani got paid around Rs 6 lakh as the sitting fee for board meetings and earned a Rs 2 crore commission for the financial year 2022-2023. Nita was further not eligible for any other remuneration or benefits from RIL, such as stock options, bonuses, or commissions.

While Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Anant Ambani have been appointed to the RIL BoD, their contracts will replicate that of their mother Nita, which means that they will not be paid any salary, only a sitting fee for meetings and a yearly commission.

Reliance said in a notice, “They shall be paid remuneration by way of fee for attending meetings of the Board or Committees thereof or for any other meetings as may be decided by the Board, reimbursement of expenses for participating in the Board and other meetings and profit-related commission.”

Apart from resigning from the directorial board of Reliance, Nita Ambani also stepped down from the top position in the Dhirubhai Ambani Institute, handing over the position to her daughter Isha Ambani.

READ | Meet man who bought one of Delhi’s most expensive bungalows for Rs 127 crore, founder of Rs 6750 crore company

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'desi hack' for fog delay in Ind vs NZ World Cup game has fans in splits: 'Floodlights ko...'

NIC should release details of all MPs' login locations: Mahua Moitra

Mannara Chopra reveals if she discussed Bigg Boss 17 offer with Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra: ‘I would rather…’

Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran factor: Threat of a two-front war for Israel

Kangana Ranaut says CDS General Anil Chauhan gave this personal gift to Tejas director after film's special screening

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE