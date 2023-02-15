Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

UPI Lite feature now available on Paytm, make payments without UPI PIN

RBI rolled out UPI Lite feature that allows users to make near offline UPI transactions without any PIN up to Rs 200 from a UPI app.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 12:48 PM IST

UPI Lite feature now available on Paytm, make payments without UPI PIN
UPI Lite on Paytm

UPI is one the most used mode of payment in India due to ease of use and convenience. Millions of users rely on the digital payments method for their day to day transactions. Although UPI payments usually take a couple of seconds, the experience can be really frustrating with poor internet connectivity. UPI payments can also be done offline but that method is also quite lengthy. As around 75% of the total volume of retail transactions (including cash) in India are below Rs 100 transaction value, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rolled out UPI Lite feature that allows users to make near offline UPI transactions without any PIN up to Rs 200 from a UPI app. Although the feature was announced by RBI in last year, it was not available in any of the major UPI apps but the features now live for Paytm Payments Bank users.

Paytm users can now use the UPI Lite feature right through the app. "Once loaded, a UPI Lite wallet allows a user to do instant transactions of up to Rs 200, making the entire experience quick and seamless. A maximum of Rs 2,000 can be added twice in a day to UPI Lite, making the cumulative daily usage up to Rs 4,000," it said in a release. The payments done via UPI Lite will be only visible in the Paytm balance and history section, and not in the bank passbook.

Replenishment of funds in UPI Lite is only be allowed in online mode with additional factor authentication (AFA) or using UPI AutoPay which has been registered by the User in online mode with AFA. At present, only debit from UPI Lite balance is permitted and all credits to UPI Lite (including refunds, etc.) will be processed online in the User’s bank account maintained in the bank’s core banking system. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic wedding photos first look: Know what couple wore in marriage ceremony
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Jadeja, Rohit, Ashwin lead India to resounding innings win in Nagpur
Valentine's Week 2023: Recreate these B-town inspired looks for your perfect Valentine's Day date
Hug Day 2023: Know these physical and mental health benefits of hugging
Ibrahim Ali Khan, Nysa Devgan, Palak Tiwari, Mahikaa Rampal party in London, Orry dumps old photos from 'last X'mas'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 606 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.