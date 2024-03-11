Twitter
Unveiling the strategic imperative of digital marketing for India's education sector

This section delves into how educational institutions can strategically harness digital marketing to establish meaningful engagement with digitally inclined youth across various platforms.

Shivam Verma

Updated : Mar 11, 2024, 08:34 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

The global digital marketing landscape has experienced an impressive surge, reaching a staggering US$ 322.2 Billion in 2022. This growth is propelled by widespread access to high-speed internet, the proliferation of connected devices, and ongoing technological advancements. Projections indicate a near doubling of this figure to US$ 689.8 Billion by 2028, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.62% from 2023 to 2028.

Connecting with the Tech-Savvy Youth:

Amidst the flourishing global digital marketing landscape, India's youth are more connected than ever. This section delves into how educational institutions can strategically harness digital marketing to establish meaningful engagement with digitally inclined youth across various platforms.

Cost-Efficiency in Outreach:

Digital marketing, with its targeted campaigns, offers a more budget-friendly alternative to traditional methods. The article thoroughly explores how institutions can optimise their marketing budgets by effectively leveraging digital platforms, ensuring maximum value for their investments.

Tailored Engagement for Personalisation:

The ability to customise campaigns based on demographics, interests, and behaviours enables institutions to address potential students' unique needs and preferences. This part of the article underscores the importance of personalised engagement in capturing the attention and interest of prospective students.

Establishing Trust in the Digital Age:

Online testimonials, success stories, and interactive content are pivotal in establishing credibility and trust among prospective students and parents. The article discusses how educational institutions can strategically use digital platforms to showcase their achievements and foster trust in the digital age.

Harnessing Technological Advancements:

As technology evolves, educational institutions can leverage cutting-edge AI and machine learning tools to optimise their marketing strategies. This section explores how staying at the forefront of technological advancements enables institutions to enhance student engagement and maintain competitiveness.

Leading By Example

At the forefront of pioneering digital marketing solutions for the education sector stands Unipro, a distinguished digital media company headquartered in India. Devoting its expertise exclusively to education sector clients, including schools, colleges, universities, and global ed-tech firms, Unipro has emerged as a stalwart with over a decade of invaluable experience in the field. The company has successfully crafted ROI-driven digital solutions for an impressive portfolio, serving more than 400 clients spanning both Indian and international landscapes.

Led by Mr. Ankit Khare, Unipro's ascendancy is rooted in its adept utilisation of digital media's transformative potential, tailoring bespoke solutions for its clientele. Armed with an acute understanding of the intricacies within the education sector, Unipro strategically harnesses digital platforms to forge meaningful connections between educational institutions and prospective students. Employing sophisticated strategies encompassing targeted advertising, content curation, and data analysis, Unipro empowers its clients to realise their marketing objectives and distinguish themselves in an increasingly competitive landscape.

Ankit Khare's Impact:

Ankit Khare, a visionary leader, has significantly influenced the education sector through dedicated digital marketing solutions. Spearheading the success of Unipro Education Pvt Ltd, he currently serves as the Chief Business Officer (CBO) at Girnarsoft Education Services Pvt. Ltd. In this role, Ankit aims to revolutionise digital media and marketing solutions for educational bodies across India.

Disclaimer : Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.

