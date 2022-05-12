Tired of reading ‘All delivery partners are busy’? Here’s what’s happening with Zomato, Swiggy

File Photo

The best notification for any foodie is ‘Your order is arriving’, and the worst is ‘All delivery partners are busy’. The latter one has become quite frequent in the past few days and hence food deliveries are taking much longer than usual. Have you ever thought about why all delivery partners are so busy?

Let us tell you that the delayed deliveries are because of an acute shortage of delivery executives in major metro cities. Due to this reason, service is delayed and the number of food orders is significantly low.

Based on media report, Swiggy is currently in the process of suspending its daily essentials and grocery service Supr Daily in the major metro cities. The Bengaluru-based firm has temporarily made its ‘Genie’ services unavailable across the cities.

The reports further state that the shortage of delivery executives has led to service delays in many areas. It also mentions that the openings in quick commerce, and mobility has weaned away food delivery executives in Swiggy and Zomato.

Notably, the high temperatures along with rains have affected the attendance of delivery executives.

As per the media reports, many customers are facing a shortage of staff. The ‘Genie services’ have been temporarily suspended in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

The Genie services are operational in 65 out of 68 cities.