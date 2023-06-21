This man leads India's most valuable unlisted company worth Rs 1.92 lakh crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has topped the list of India’s most valuable private sector company, according to Burgundy Private Hurun India 500-Special report released on Tuesday. Adar Poonawalla’s Serum Institute of India (SII), which became a household name for developing Covid-19 vaccines, is ranked as India's most valuable unlisted company, with a valuation of Rs 1.92 lakh crore.

Anas Rahman Junaid managing director and chief researcher, Hurun India, said, “We are witnessing a unique confluence of events, with the Russia-Ukraine war causing a surge in inflationary pressures worldwide, central banks increasing their key lending rates and funding winter for startups. Amidst these challenging times, the companies featured in the report, experienced a modest decline of 6.4% over the past six months. During this period, the Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 companies underperformed compared to major indices such as SENSEX and NASDAQ. While SENSEX remained flat, NASDAQ saw an impressive 11% increase from October 30, 2022 to April 30, 2023.”

"The narratives of these companies truly encapsulate the essence of the modern Indian economy." he added.

Key highlights of Burgundy Private Hurun India 500-Special Report

1. Top 10 companies in India hold Rs 71.5 lakh crore and 7 of them are headquartered in Mumbai.

2. SII surpasses National Stock Exchange to become India's most valuable unlisted company.

3. Jindal Stainless, Lloyds Metals and Energy, and Finolex Cables lead growth in the 2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500.

Who is Adar Poonawalla?

Born on January 14, 1981, Adar Poonawalla is the CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII). The company was founded by Adar Poonawalla's billionaire father Cyrus Poonawalla in 1966. SII is the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world by number of doses produced. He is also the Chairman of Poonawalla Fincorp. Adar Poonawalla was educated at The Bishop's School and at the St Edmund's School Canterbury before moving to University of Westminster. In 2001, Poonawalla joined the SII after graduating from university.