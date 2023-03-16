TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinath resigns, K Krithivasan to take over with immediate effect

Search icon
Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 08:32 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan has resigned from his position after a 22-year career with the company. K Krithivasan, who is currently the President and Global Head of the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Business Group at TCS, has been appointed as the new CEO, effective March 16. Krithivasan is a TCS veteran with over 34 years of experience at the company.

Gopinathan will stay on with TCS until September 2023 to provide transition and support to his successor. Krithivasan will go through a transition phase and be appointed as CEO in the next financial year. Gopinathan expressed his satisfaction with his 22-year tenure at TCS, adding that it was a pleasure working closely with TCS Chairman N Chandrasekaran, who mentored him during his time at the company.

During his six years as TCS CEO, Gopinathan increased the company's market capitalization by over $70 billion and added over $10 billion in incremental revenues. He plans to pursue his interests after stepping down from his position. Gopinathan expressed confidence in Krithivasan's ability to take TCS to greater heights and pledged to support him during his transition period.

Read more: Financial Rule: How the 4 percent withdrawal rule of finance can be the right strategy for you, check details

