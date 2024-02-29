Tata Group's massive push to EV, plans to build biggest battery factory worth Rs 40000 crore in…

Agratas of Tata Group intends to significantly boost the UK EV sector by building the UK's largest battery factory in Somerset, south-west England, with an investment of £4 billion (over Rs 40000 crore).

The so-called gigafactory, announced last year, will be built on the Gravity Smart Campus near Bridgwater in Somerset with a community-first approach, involving locals to learn more about and be a part of the project.

The company said the 40 GWh factory is set to contribute almost half of the projected battery manufacturing capacity required for the UK automotive sector by the early 2030s.

"Our multi-billion-pound investment will bring state-of-the-art technology to Somerset, helping to supercharge Britain's transition to electric mobility whilst creating thousands of jobs in the process, said Tom Flack, CEO of Agratas.

In Bridgwater, Somerset, the Indian conglomerate Tata has confirmed that it will build a £4 billion (more than Rs 40000 crore) battery factory. The project is expected to generate 4,000 jobs in the local area. Agratas, Tata's battery division, announced that it has purchased land at the Gravity Smart campus off the M5, which is located just outside of the town. Tata had previously announced in July that it would be building its next gigafactory in the UK, having secured approximately £500 million in government subsidies.

Tom Flack, CEO of Agratas stated, "We care deeply about the communities we operate in, so it's imperative to us that we work with, and listen to, our new neighbours as we build our factory in Somerset. That's why we'll be holding an event for local residents very soon, so we can share more about our plans and introduce our team to the community”.

