Sunil Mittal's Airtel plans tariff hike, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio to focus on...

Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in India with a net worth of Rs 952845. He is the chairperson of Reliance Industries that is the most valuable company in India with a market cap of Rs 1969000 crore. Mukesh Ambani is dominating numerous segments in the country through his subsidiaries and one such Ambani-owned company that turned out to be a market leader in a very short span in Reliance Jio. It is currently the largest telecom operator in India. As reliability on mobile data is going through the roof, Reliance Jio and its rival Bharti Airtel aim to get more from the customer. If reports are to be believed, Sunil Mittal’s Bharti Airtel is intending to increase headline tariffs and on the other hand, Mukesh Ambani’s Jio may opt for a different way.

A report by the Mint suggests that instead of increasing the tariffs, Mukesh Ambani’s Jio may focus on initiatives to push more data usage, resulting in users buying higher-tier packages. With this strategy, Jio may boost average revenue per user. If Bharti Airtel increases tariffs, the disparity between the telecom giants is expected to grow as Jio is already on the affordable side. The IPL 2024 will boost the data consumption in the country which may push users to get higher-tier packages.

In a report, Bernstein mentioned that “We expect tariff hikes to be announced post elections (July to October time frame). We expect a strong 15% tariff hike. The tariff hike will be led by Bharti and that will see Arpu stabilising to ₹260+ levels by FY26,"