Headlines

Once lost his salesman job, meet IITian right-hand man of world’s 5th richest billionaire with net worth Rs 971500 crore

Rebel Wilson suffers stunt accident while shooting Bride Hard: '3 stitches and in hospital...'

Viral video: Shirtless man handles dozens of snakes bare-handed, internet is scared

‘Dhoni took my permission to replace…’: This cricketer makes strong statement on getting kicked out of team

Akshay Kumar celebrates Friendship Day as he sings and dances to Kya Hua Tera Wada with friends in amusing clip

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Once lost his salesman job, meet IITian right-hand man of world’s 5th richest billionaire with net worth Rs 971500 crore

Rebel Wilson suffers stunt accident while shooting Bride Hard: '3 stitches and in hospital...'

Viral video: Shirtless man handles dozens of snakes bare-handed, internet is scared

Friendship Day 2023: Celebrities who have set friendship goals in Bollywood

Yoga asanas for joint pain

Diabetes tips: 8 natural home remedies to control blood sugar

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Haryana violence: Bulldozer action continues, hotel from where stones were pelted demolished in Nuh

'I am feeling lunar gravity:' Chandrayaan-3 successfully inserted into Moon's orbit | ISRO

Tremors In Delhi-NCR After 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan

Rebel Wilson suffers stunt accident while shooting Bride Hard: '3 stitches and in hospital...'

Akshay Kumar celebrates Friendship Day as he sings and dances to Kya Hua Tera Wada with friends in amusing clip

Nitin Desai’s daughter talks about late art director's debts, says 'my father had no intention to cheat anyone’

HomeBusiness

Business

Once lost his salesman job, meet IITian right-hand man of world’s 5th richest billionaire with net worth Rs 971500 crore

Ajit Jain has "probably made more money" for Rs 6350000 crore Berkshire Hathaway than legendary investor Warren Buffett himself.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 02:32 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

From a salesman in India, Odisha-born Ajit Jain made a name himself as the "Warren Buffett of Insurance". The top executive who "probably made more money" for Berkshire Hathaway than the legendary investor himself is one of the most well-respected Indian business leaders in the US today.

Ajit Jain is Vice Chairperson, Insurance Ops at Berkshire Hathaway Inc. During the recent Berkshire AGM, Buffett called the hiring of Jain as nothing short of having struck gold. Ajit Jain walked into Buffett's office back in 1986. Years later he was one of the men on the shortlist to succeed the 92-year-old. Buffett has called Jain irreplaceable in the past.

Who is Ajit Jain?

The 71-year-old was born in a small town called Sundargarh in Odisha. He did schooling in Cuttack and then earned a BTech degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. Jain started his career as a salesman for tech giant IBM but reportedly lost his job after just 3 years.

He then went on to earn an MBA degree and worked for McKinsey & Company before joining and eventually leading Buffett’s reinsurance empire. In 2018, he was elevated as vice chairman. As per a 2021 Forbes report, Jain owned $185 million worth of shares of Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

In Buffett’s own words, “Ajit came to Berkshire in 1986. Very quickly, I realised we had acquired an extraordinary talent. So I did the logical thing: I wrote to his parents in New Delhi and asked if they had another one like him at home. Of course, I knew the answer before writing. There isn’t anyone like Ajit.”

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Usha Mittal, wife of business tycoon Lakshmi Mittal who has net worth of Rs 136000 crore; know their love story

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap locks lips with fiance Shane Gregoire in adorable pics from engagement bash

IMD Weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Delhi, UP, Uttarakhand, Bihar for this week; state-wise forecast here

This swimming champ runs Rs 100 crore food brand backed by Anushka Sharma, partnered with Amazon; net worth is…

Viral video: Woman fearlessly faces enormous reticulated python, internet calls it ‘terrifying’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE