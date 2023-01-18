Search icon
NPPA fixes new prices for 128 medicines, including Ibuprofen and Paracetamol: See complete list

India revises prices of 128 drugs, including antibiotics and antiviral drugs.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 08:59 AM IST

The government of India has recently revised the prices of 128 different medicines, including antibiotics and antiviral drugs. The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has issued a notification outlining the changes and specifying the new maximum prices for the affected drugs. Some of the medicines whose prices have been changed include paracetamol, ibuprofen, amoxicillin, and others.

According to a PTI report, the NPPA has included a variety of drugs in this price revision, including antibiotic injections of amoxicillin and clavulanic acid, vancomycin, salbutemol used in asthma treatment, the cancer drug trastuzumab, the painkiller ibuprofen, and paracetamol. The notification states that the price of amoxicillin capsules has been fixed at Rs 2.18, while the price for cetirizine tablets has been set at Rs 1.68.

Other significant medicines included in the NPPA's list include the 400mg tablet of ibuprofen, which can now be sold for Rs 1.07. The retail price for paracetamol, phenylephrine hydrochloride, diphenhydramine hydrochloride and caffeine tablets has been fixed at Rs 2.76. Additionally, the maximum price of amoxicillin and clavulanic acid injections has been set at Rs 90.38.

The NPPA has also made changes to the prices of certain diabetes drugs. The retail prices of 12 different formulations under the Drugs Price Control Order (DPCO) of 2013 have been fixed by the NPPA. The price for a tablet containing the combination of Glimepiride, Voglibose, and Metformin given to diabetes patients has been set at Rs 13.83.

It's worth noting that the NPPA, which was established in 1997, is responsible for setting and revising the prices of pharmaceutical products, as well as implementing the provisions of the DPCO and monitoring the prices of controlled drugs. The prices of all these medicines are without GST rates.

