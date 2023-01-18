Efficiently file EPF-related complaints and grievances on EPFO portal: A step-by-step guide

The Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is a government-run retirement savings scheme for salaried employees in India. It is managed by the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), which has a dedicated online portal for employees to access their EPF account and file complaints or grievances related to their EPF contributions.

If you have a complaint or grievance related to your EPF account, you can raise it on the EPFO portal.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to do it:

1. Go to the EPFO portal (www.epfindia.gov.in) and click on the "For Employees" tab.

2. On the next page, click on the "Grievance/Claims/Transfer" tab.

3. On the next page, you will see a link to "File Complaint/Grievance". Click on it.

4. On the next page, you will be prompted to log in using your Universal Account Number (UAN) and password.

5. Once you are logged in, you will see a form to file your complaint or grievance. Fill in the required details, including the nature of your complaint or grievance, and upload any supporting documents.

6. After you have filled in the form, click on the "Submit" button.

7. You will receive an acknowledgement receipt with a complaint reference number. You can use this number to track the status of your complaint or grievance.

8. The EPFO will investigate your complaint or grievance and take appropriate action. You will be informed of the outcome via email or SMS.

It's important to note that you must raise your complaint or grievance within a specific time frame, which is generally 90 days from the date of the incident. If your complaint or grievance is not resolved within the specified time frame, you can escalate it to the next level.

You can also raise complaints or grievances on the EPF office, or by writing to the Public Relations Officer of the EPFO.