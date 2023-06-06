Search icon
Nikhil Kamath, billionaire with net worth Rs 28000 crore, to donate most of his wealth

Nikhil Kamath also takes the pledge as the fourth Indian, following Azim Premji, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Rohini, and Nandan Nilekani.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 04:10 PM IST

Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha and a billionaire, has signed up as India's youngest pledger for "The Giving Pledge," an initiative started by famous investors Warren Buffet and Bill Gates.

He also takes the pledge as the fourth Indian, following Azim Premji, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Rohini, and Nandan Nilekani. A large portion of the financial resources of the members of this charitable foundation is donated to nonprofit organisations.

Kamath intends to support causes like climate change, energy, education, and health with his estimated $3.45 billion in wealth, according to Forbes. In addition, the 34-year-old's own foundation, Young Indian Philanthropic Pledge (YIPP), works with entrepreneurs to donate at least 25% of their net worth to charitable causes.

"As a young philanthropist, I am writing to express my gratitude whilst joining the Giving Pledge. Despite my age, I am committed to positively impacting the world and believe that the foundation's mission of creating a more equitable society aligns with my values and aspirations," according to Nikhil Kamath's letter of commitment.

"The Giving Pledge offers a great platform to learn, exchange ideas, and work collaboratively to address some of the world's most pressing challenges. I look forward to engaging with the Giving Pledge community and exploring new ways to create positive change.”

Nikhil and Nithin Kamath, the co-founders of Zerodha and brothers, are renowned for their benevolent donations. According to the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022, they grew their financial support by 300 percent to Rs 100 crore in FY 2021–2022, ranking them as the ninth-largest individual donors in India.

The Rainmatter Foundation, led by Nithin Kamath, supports organisations and initiatives in India that work to combat climate change, create a healthier environment, and support the livelihoods that go along with these goals.

 

