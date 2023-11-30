Mukesh Ambani signs big deal with French fashion brand, Isha Ambani Rs 8.4 lakh crore firm to…

Isha Ambani was named as leader of Reliance Retail by Mukesh Ambani in August last year. Jimmy Choo, Georgio Armani, Hugo Boss, Versace, Michael Kors, Brooks Brothers, Armani Exchange, Burberry and many other global brands are available in India as a Reliance Retail partner brand.

Mukesh Ambani, the richest person in India and Asia, has partnered with several European and American brands in the last couple of years. Mukesh Ambani and his daughter Isha Ambani have been rapidly expanding the fashion focused subsidiary of Rs 16.13 trillion Reliance Industries. Continuing in the same aggressive pace, Mukesh Ambani has signed a big deal with fashion group SMCP, which owns French fashion labels Sandro and Maje. Reliance Brands, a subsidiary of Isha Ambani led Reliance Retail, is now the official partner of brands in India and soon it will be opening its stores in the Jio World Plaza mall. For those who are unaware, Jio World Plaza in Mumbai’s BKC is India’s largest luxury mall. Inaugurated a few weeks ago, the mall integrates with the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, the Jio World Convention Centre and the Jio World Garden

Citing India’s wealth and population, SMCP CEO Isabelle Guichot said "There aren't a lot of accessible luxury fashion labels in India so we think it's time to be pioneering". Although the financial terms of the deal have not been officially disclosed, Reliance plans to open around 10 stores selling the SMCP brands in the next three to five years.

With 78 crore store footfall and over 100 crore transactions, Reliance Retail is among the top 10 most visited retailers in the world and the only Indian retailer in the global top 100 list. To reach this milestone, the company invested Rs 82,646 crore in the last 2 years. After all the acquisitions and investments, the current store count of Reliance Retail stands at Rs 18,040.