Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Google Doodle celebrates Flat white Coffee with animated coffee illustration

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani offering free Jio recharge on Anant Ambani’s wedding? Here’s the truth

This legendary actor bought land for Rs 1.5 lakh to build studio, it is now worth Rs 650 crore, faced controversy when..

Meet world’s richest beggar, owns flats worth Rs 1.4 crore in Mumbai, has invested in shops, his net worth is...

Shaitaan box office collection day 3: Ajay-Madhavan film scores 2024's second-biggest opening weekend, mints Rs 54 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Google Doodle celebrates Flat white Coffee with animated coffee illustration

This legendary actor bought land for Rs 1.5 lakh to build studio, it is now worth Rs 650 crore, faced controversy when..

Meet world’s richest beggar, owns flats worth Rs 1.4 crore in Mumbai, has invested in shops, his net worth is...

Players to score 1000 runs across three formats as captain

Mughal kings with Hindu wives

Most corrupt countries in world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Adult Film Star Sophia Leone Dead At 26, Found Unresponsive; Fourth Industry Death In Three Months

Indians Duped To Work For Russian Army, MEA Says, 'Matter Strongly Taken Up With Moscow

Israel-Hamas War: 5 Killed, Several Injured As Parachute Fails To Open During Aid Drop In Gaza

This legendary actor bought land for Rs 1.5 lakh to build studio, it is now worth Rs 650 crore, faced controversy when..

Oscars 2024 full list of winners: Oppenheimer dominates with seven awards, Emma Stone scores surprise Best Actress win

Bollywood's biggest hit film was made in Rs 25 lakh; had no star, action; almost beat Sholay, began a religious movement

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani offering free Jio recharge on Anant Ambani’s wedding? Here’s the truth

There are several posts doing rounds on social media claiming that Mukesh Ambani is offering free recharge worth Rs 259 to Jio customers on the occasion of Anant’s marriage.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 11, 2024, 08:48 AM IST

article-main
Mukesh Ambani
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in India and Asia with a huge net worth of Rs 961675 crore. Known for his extravagant lifestyle, Rs 15000 crore home Antilia and contribution to the Indian economy, Mukesh Ambani is often trending on social media platforms. Although Mukesh Ambani made it to the headlines in the past week due to the massive event in Jamnagar for his son Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding, the billionaire is now in the news for a different reason. Mukesh Ambani is known for his generous nature, philanthropy and vision to cater the masses and a few people are using that to spread rumours. There are several posts doing rounds on social media claiming that Mukesh Ambani is offering free recharge worth Rs 259 to Jio customers on the occasion of Anant’s marriage. While a few posts claim that Mukesh Ambani’s offering free one month recharge on his birthday. Take a look at the viral social media posts.

“Jio Offer: Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani are giving 30 days free recharge of Rs 259 to all their Jio customers on the occasion of the marriage of their son Anant and this offer it may close in the next 3 days. Click on the link now and avail the benefits.” the viral message reads. It is worth noting that these claims are false and Mukesh Ambani or Jio is not offering free recharge for a month to users.

For those who are unaware, Mukesh Ambani’s birthday is in April and Anant Ambani’s wedding will take place on July 12. The posts claiming free Jio recharge are false and misleading. If you see such a post, you should refrain from clicking on the link alongside it as it may be a trick of fraudsters to lure victims.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Monkey playfully interacts with king cobra, internet is shocked

Meet woman, an Indian genius, who helped NASA land rover on Mars, she is from...

Meet woman, who left medical career to become IAS officer, career to crack UPSC exam in first attempt with AIR...

India's moves not conducive to peace and tranquility, says Chinese Foreign Ministry amid diplomatic standoff

Meet man who spent his childhood in extreme poverty, built Rs 7000 crore company, then got Rs 5000 crore due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement