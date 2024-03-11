Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani offering free Jio recharge on Anant Ambani’s wedding? Here’s the truth

There are several posts doing rounds on social media claiming that Mukesh Ambani is offering free recharge worth Rs 259 to Jio customers on the occasion of Anant’s marriage.

Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in India and Asia with a huge net worth of Rs 961675 crore. Known for his extravagant lifestyle, Rs 15000 crore home Antilia and contribution to the Indian economy, Mukesh Ambani is often trending on social media platforms. Although Mukesh Ambani made it to the headlines in the past week due to the massive event in Jamnagar for his son Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding, the billionaire is now in the news for a different reason. Mukesh Ambani is known for his generous nature, philanthropy and vision to cater the masses and a few people are using that to spread rumours. There are several posts doing rounds on social media claiming that Mukesh Ambani is offering free recharge worth Rs 259 to Jio customers on the occasion of Anant’s marriage. While a few posts claim that Mukesh Ambani’s offering free one month recharge on his birthday. Take a look at the viral social media posts.

“Jio Offer: Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani are giving 30 days free recharge of Rs 259 to all their Jio customers on the occasion of the marriage of their son Anant and this offer it may close in the next 3 days. Click on the link now and avail the benefits.” the viral message reads. It is worth noting that these claims are false and Mukesh Ambani or Jio is not offering free recharge for a month to users.

For those who are unaware, Mukesh Ambani’s birthday is in April and Anant Ambani’s wedding will take place on July 12. The posts claiming free Jio recharge are false and misleading. If you see such a post, you should refrain from clicking on the link alongside it as it may be a trick of fraudsters to lure victims.