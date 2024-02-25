Mukesh Ambani got the idea to launch Jio after an incident and it has a strong Isha Ambani connection, read here

Mukesh Ambani, India’s wealthiest person and the face behind Jio, the telecom giant that has revolutionized India’s mobile broadband data consumption, revealed an interesting tidbit during his acceptance speech at the Financial Times ArcelorMittal Boldness in Business Awards in London in 2018.

He gave credit where it was due, acknowledging that the inception of Jio was actually his daughter, Isha’s idea, back in 2011. She was then a student at Yale and had returned home for the holidays. Her frustration with the poor internet connectivity at their residence led to a groundbreaking idea - to provide affordable, high-speed internet access to millions of Indians.

Mukesh Ambani shared during his speech, "The idea of Jio was first seeded by my daughter, Isha, in 2011. She was a student at Yale, and was home for holidays. She wanted to submit some coursework, and she said, ‘Dad, the internet in our house sucks’.”

He also mentioned that his children, Isha and Akash, represent a generation that is exceptionally creative, ambitious, and impatient to excel on a global scale. They convinced him that broadband internet is the technology of our age and India must embrace it.

