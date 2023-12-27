Headlines

Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Siemens, GMR competing with each other to grab this UP govt mega project

The UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has invited bids from private firms to establish a network of 26 e-charging stations within these projects.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 10:22 AM IST

Leading players in the renewable energy sector, such as Adani-TotalEnergies, GMR Energy, Reliance, and Siemens are competing for a green mobility initiative in Uttar Pradesh. The Yogi Adityanath government has outlined plans to establish e-charging infrastructure along four expressways—Bundelkhand, Purvanchal, Agra-Lucknow, and Gorakhpur Link Expressway.

The UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), serving as the nodal agency, has invited bids from private firms to establish a network of 26 e-charging stations within these projects. Notably, numerous companies, including Reliance, GMR Energy, Adani-TotalEnergies, Belectric, Lightzip Technologies, EV Plexus, and Siemens, have actively participated in the bidding process.

The proposed e-charging stations will include public amenities and vending zones, with the government offering land on a 10-year lease to the winning bidder. An official stated that post land allotment, the company is expected to commence operations within six months, and the state government will receive 5% of the revenues after five years.

As the Yogi Adityanath government aims to achieve complete e-mobility by 2030, strategic measures are being taken to boost renewable energy production, particularly solar, and encourage the adoption of green energy products, especially electric vehicles (EVs). The government is also planning to establish a comprehensive network of e-charging stations at various public places and residential societies.

Uttar Pradesh currently boasts the highest number of registered EVs on its roads, accounting for nearly 25% of the total EVs in the country. The UP EV Manufacturing & Mobility Policy 2022 is designed to attract investment of Rs 30,000 crore. Under this policy, the state aims to generate 22,000 megawatts (MW) of solar energy to fulfill its green energy commitments and address the escalating energy demand in UP, which has already reached 30,000 MW. 

