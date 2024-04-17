MS Dhoni ventures into EV space, joins as brand ambassador, invests in company based in…

As per media reports, Pune's EV startup EMotorad has announced its partnership with the former India cricket captain.

2011 World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni has ventured into several businesses besides his cricketing career. This time, the former India cricket captain has ventured into EV space.

A Pune-based EV startup called EMotorad has announced its partnership with MS Dhoni The partnership marks Dhoni’s strategic investment in the company. Moreover, he has not only invested in the company but also joined as a brand ambassador.

Dhoni who has a strong love for bikes has expressed his excitement for this venture, stating, “The future is in our hands. We are in an era where innovation plays a huge role in shaping sustainable solutions, and I’m a fan of new-age companies that build these."

“EMotorad stands at the forefront of shaping the future of mobility, and I am thrilled to be a part of this journey!,” he further adds.

All you need to know about EMotarad:

EMotorad was started by Rajib Gangopadhyay, Kunal Gupta, Aditya Oza, and Sumedh Battewar in 2020. This company provides electric bikes. The vision of this startup is to fill the transport void and make its mark in the global e-bike industry. It further aims to grow rapidly and expand its business globally as well.

EMotorad co-founder and CEO Kunal Gupta said, "It requires a great degree of level-headedness with humility to be MS Dhoni. He is nothing short of India’s national icon who embodies leadership, teamwork, adaptability, and maintaining calmness under pressure - be it on the pitch or off. He’s Thala for a reason! He perfectly embodies the core values of EMotorad: someone with passion, authenticity, and most importantly the love for bikes, cars, and now our e-cycles."

This Pune-based startup had earlier raised funding of Rs 164 crore last year in November. That funding was raised under the Series B round led by Panthera Growth Partners. The capital they received was used to increase the manufacturing capacity of the company.

Furthermore, EMotorad boasts an impressive network across India, with over 350 dealerships and more than 10 EM experience centers. In addition, the company has also reached its operations across eight countries.

