Meet woman, quit high-paying job in US, started her own Rs 5700 crore company, she is…

Upasana Taku, the co-founder and COO of MobiKwik, is a woman with big dreams and the courage to achieve them. She is optimistic that MobiKwik will continue to grow and double its revenue to Rs 1000 crore in the current fiscal year. Taku's own journey is also inspirational, having been born in Gandhinagar to a Kashmiri family and studied engineering at NIT Jalandhar. MobiKwik is considered an inspiration for many start-ups in India.

Taku, after completing her Master's from Stanford, developed an interest in entrepreneurship. She worked with HSBC and PayPal but wanted to do something at the grassroots level. In 2008, Taku moved to India and started working for an NGO called Dristhee. However, she was not satisfied with the way the NGOs are run in India, as per her interview with Outlook Business. Despite facing resistance from her parents, Taku remained determined to pursue her goals.

Upasana Taku and Bipin Preet Singh co-founded MobiKwik, an e-wallet firm, in 2009 after facing initial struggles with funding and hiring. Despite gender discrimination, Taku and Singh persevered and in 2012, Taku established Zaakpay, a digital payment gateway platform. In 2018, Taku received a prestigious award from the President of India for being the first woman to run a payments startup and was also listed in Forbes Asia’s Power 25 Businesswomen. MobiKwik was valued at $700 million in 2021 (over Rs 5700 crore).