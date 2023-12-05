Headlines

Meet woman behind Rs 100000 crore company, came to India as a tourist, she is Ratan Tata’s…

Born and brought up in Geneva, Simone was just 23-year-old visited India as a tourist when she met Ratan Tata’s father, Navan Hormusji Tata, who was the adopted son of Sir Ratanji Tata.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 04:21 PM IST

Ratan Tata is one of the most celebrated Indian billionaires across the globe. Known for his wisdom, business lessons and philanthropy, Ratan Tata is chairman emeritus of Tata Group, one of the biggest conglomerates in the country. Tata Group has a range of subsidiaries under it a few of them have a market cap of more than Rs 100000 crore. One of the newest Tata Group companies that has joined the Rs 100000 crore market cap club is Trent. For those who are unaware, Trent is an Indian retail company that operates Westside, Landmark, and other brands in India. Although people now know Trent as a retailing giant, it wasn’t always like this. Now being headed by Noel Tata, brother of Ratan Tata, Trent was once headed by Simone Tata. For those who are unaware, Simone Tata is Ratan Tata’s stepmother.

Born and brought up in Geneva, Simone was just 23-year-old visited India as a tourist when she met Ratan Tata’s father, Navan Hormusji Tata, who was the adopted son of Sir Ratanji Tata. After spending a couple of years together, the two tied the knot in 1955 and Simone permanently moved to the financial capital of India, Mumbai. The couple gave birth to Ratan Tata’s stepbrother, Noel Tata in 1957. 

A few years after giving birth to Noel, Simone Tata joined a minor subsidiary of Tata Oil Mills, Lakme in 1962 and after serving the company for 20 years she rose to the rank of chairperson. Following the success of Lakme, Simone was appointed to the board of Tata Industries in 1989.

After making it a big cosmetic brand in 8 years, Tata sold Lakme to Hindustan Lever Limited (HLL) in 1996 and the group created Trent with money from the sale. For those who are unaware, Trent Limited operates retail fashion chain Westside and a bookstore, Landmark. After the sale of Lakme, the shareholders were given equivalent shares in Trent. Simone Tata served as Non-Executive Chairman of Trent Ltd. until 30 October 2006.

