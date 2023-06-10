Meet Vinati Saraf Mutreja, who built dad's Rs 20 crore firm into Rs 18,700 crore giant, family net worth is...

Vinati Saraf Mutreja did her schooling from Mumbai. (File)

Vinati Saraf Mutreja is the CEO and managing director of Vinati Organics, a company founded by her father Vinod Saraf in 1989. The company is best known for manufacturing ingredients for ibuprofen. The company's market cap is Rs 18700 crore.

The company is named after her. Her father, Vinod Saraf, a reputed business leader, was heading an Aditya Birla Group company when he decided to delve into the world of entrepreneurship. He was the managing director of Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) at that time. He set up the company that makes Isobutyl Benzene, a key ingredient for the painkiller.

The business was moderately successful until Vinati Saraf Mutreja joined her father's firm in 2006. She completely transformed the way the company worked. She improved the quality of the product and made the company one of the biggest players in the market. One of her biggest initiatives was to expand the product portfolio.

Vinati Saraf Mutreja has been the CEO and Managing Director of the company since 2018.

When she joined, the company's market cap was Rs 20 crore. Now it is Rs 18700 crore.

In the financial year 2023, the firm's revenue was over Rs 2157 crore. According to Business Today, most of the company's revenue comes from exports.

She said in an old interview that the company had grown through internal accruals and had no debt obligation.

Vinati Saraf Mutreja did her schooling from Mumbai. She holds a Bachelor's of Science in Economics (Finance) from the Wharton School. She also holds Bachelors in Applied Science from the School of Engineering (University of Pennsylvania).

Her father's net worth is over Rs 14,000 crore (1.7 billion dollars), according to Forbes.