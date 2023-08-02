Meet the engineer-turned-banker who heads Rs 1,00,000 crore company

He began his career in 1994 as an Officer at Allahabad Bank.

Debadatta Chand is the managing director and CEO of the Bank of Baroda (BOB). He assumed the charge last month on July 1, 2023. He has over 29 years of experience in the banking and financial services industry.

He heads the Bank of Baroda which has a market capitalisation of 1.01 trillion INR as of August 2, 2023. This is around Rs 1,00,000 crore today. The share price of the bank was Rs 194.85 on Wednesday. Prior to his appointment as MD and CEO, Chand served as the Executive Director at Bank of Baroda since March 2021. Chand began his career in 1994 as an Officer at Allahabad Bank.

He later worked as a Manager at the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) from 1998 to 2005. He holds a bachelor's degree in engineering from Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology. Chand also did MBA in Finance and General. He also holds a CAIIB qualification. Not just that, Chand has a PG Diploma in Equity Research and is a Certified Portfolio Manager.

In 2005, he joined Punjab National Bank (PNB) as Chief Manager. He progressed to the position of Chief General Manager. During his over 15-year tenure at PNB, he held various roles, including Head of the Zonal Audit Office in Patna, Circle Head of the Bareilly Region, Head of Integrated Treasury Operations, and Head of the Mumbai Zone.

He also currently serves on the Boards of BOB Capital Markets Ltd., India Infradebt Limited, Baroda Financial Solutions Limited and others. Previously, he served on the Boards of PNB Principal Mutual Fund and SWIFT India Pvt. Ltd. as nominee director of Punjab National Bank.

