Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Amar Singh Chamkila review: Diljit, the actor, shines in crisp jibe at censorship; Imtiaz-Rahman recreate Rockstar magic

'Let me warn...': AAP leader Atishi alleges BJP hatching conspiracy to impose President's Rule in Delhi

Meet man who was denied coaching for IIT-JEE exam, got admission in MIT, has connection to Ratan Tata, now Rajkummar Rao

Apple iPhone 15 available at just Rs 14499 in Flipkart sale after Rs 51500 off, cheaper than Apple iPhone 14

Elon Musk blasts Mark Zuckerberg's Meta, claims it lies about...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amar Singh Chamkila review: Diljit, the actor, shines in crisp jibe at censorship; Imtiaz-Rahman recreate Rockstar magic

'Let me warn...': AAP leader Atishi alleges BJP hatching conspiracy to impose President's Rule in Delhi

Meet man who was denied coaching for IIT-JEE exam, got admission in MIT, has connection to Ratan Tata, now Rajkummar Rao

9 star kids who became highest-paid Bollywood actors

9 superfoods rich in Vitamin b12

Must visit places in the world 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Eid 2024: Crescent Moon Sighted In Saudi Arabia, Dubai, UAE, Qatar, Eid In India On...

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Delhi CM Goes To Supreme Court Amid Setback From HC | Liquor Policy Case

Sandeshkhali Row: Calcutta HC Orders Court-Monitored CBI Probe Into Sexual Assault Case | Bengal

Amar Singh Chamkila review: Diljit, the actor, shines in crisp jibe at censorship; Imtiaz-Rahman recreate Rockstar magic

This actor worked in over 200 Bollywood films, was civil engineer, left home after falling in love with..

Anushka Sharma’s biggest flop suffered Rs 72-crore loss, was pulled down from theatres in 3 days, villain quit acting

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who was denied coaching for IIT-JEE exam, got admission in MIT, has connection to Ratan Tata, now Rajkummar Rao

Born in Seetharamapuram, Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh, in 1991, Bolla has been visually impaired since birth.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 12, 2024, 01:45 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Srikanth Bolla, who is an Indian entrepreneur and the founder of Bollant Industries, serves as an inspiration to many. So much so that now Bollywood actor is set to bring his inspirational journey on screen in the biographical 'Srikanth'.

Born in Seetharamapuram, Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh, in 1991, Bolla has been visually impaired since birth. Despite facing daunting obstacles from the outset, his parents' unwavering support and determination enabled him to defy societal norms and pursue his dreams.

Facing opposition to his aspirations, Bolla encountered resistance when he expressed a desire to study science after 10th grade. Undeterred, he took legal action, eventually securing permission to pursue his chosen field of study. His tenacity paid off when he topped his Class 12 board exams with an impressive 98 per cent.

Bolla aimed to join IIT-JEE coaching, only to be denied admission once again. However, his resilience shone through as he secured a seat at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), becoming the first international blind student to study Management Science.

Despite lucrative job offers abroad, Bolla's passion for making a difference in India propelled him to return home and establish Bollant Industries in 2012. Specialising in manufacturing areca-based products, the company provides employment opportunities to individuals with disabilities, experiencing rapid growth under Bolla's leadership. Bolla also received funding from Ratan Tata.

Bolla co-founded the Samanvai Centre for Children with Multiple Disabilities in 2011, where he initiated a Braille printing press to assist students with disabilities. His dedication to social impact earned him recognition, as he was listed in Forbes 30 under 30 in 2017.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency, Uttarakhand: Voting date, past results, candidates list and more

Hema Malini's mother wanted this superstar as son-in-law, its not Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Sanjeev Kumar

Delhi Mayor, Deputy Mayor elections to be held on April 26

Meet school dropout with Rs 10830 crore net worth, runs Rs 13430 crore company, he's from...

Nagaland Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check voting and result date, key candidates, past results and more

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement