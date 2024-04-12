Meet man who was denied coaching for IIT-JEE exam, got admission in MIT, has connection to Ratan Tata, now Rajkummar Rao

Srikanth Bolla, who is an Indian entrepreneur and the founder of Bollant Industries, serves as an inspiration to many. So much so that now Bollywood actor is set to bring his inspirational journey on screen in the biographical 'Srikanth'.

Born in Seetharamapuram, Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh, in 1991, Bolla has been visually impaired since birth. Despite facing daunting obstacles from the outset, his parents' unwavering support and determination enabled him to defy societal norms and pursue his dreams.

Facing opposition to his aspirations, Bolla encountered resistance when he expressed a desire to study science after 10th grade. Undeterred, he took legal action, eventually securing permission to pursue his chosen field of study. His tenacity paid off when he topped his Class 12 board exams with an impressive 98 per cent.

Bolla aimed to join IIT-JEE coaching, only to be denied admission once again. However, his resilience shone through as he secured a seat at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), becoming the first international blind student to study Management Science.

Despite lucrative job offers abroad, Bolla's passion for making a difference in India propelled him to return home and establish Bollant Industries in 2012. Specialising in manufacturing areca-based products, the company provides employment opportunities to individuals with disabilities, experiencing rapid growth under Bolla's leadership. Bolla also received funding from Ratan Tata.

Bolla co-founded the Samanvai Centre for Children with Multiple Disabilities in 2011, where he initiated a Braille printing press to assist students with disabilities. His dedication to social impact earned him recognition, as he was listed in Forbes 30 under 30 in 2017.