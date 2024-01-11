Headlines

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Shloka Mehta’s sister Diya Mehta, her father has net worth of over Rs 1800 crore, she is Isha Ambani’s…

Diya Meha is sister of Shloka Mehta. Diya Mehta is younger daughter of Russell Mehta and a childhood friend of Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 09:15 AM IST

article-main
Diya Mehta
Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India with a net worth of more than Rs 831769 crore. He and his family are often in the news due to their businesses, philanthropy and extravagant lifestyle. The Ambani family is the richest family in India and the members are associated with few of the biggest industrialists in the country. One such family with whom Mukesh Ambani has a close bond with is the family of Russell Mehta. Mukesh Ambani’s elder son Akash Ambani is married to Russell Mehta’s daughter. While most members of the Ambani and Russell family try to stay away from the limelight, one fashionista member enjoys a massive following on social media platforms. The person we are talking about is Diya Meha, sister of Shloka Mehta. Diya Mehta is younger daughter of Russell Mehta and a childhood friend of Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani.

Diya Mehta is married to Ayush Jatia in April 2017. For those who do not know, Ayush Jatia is the managing director of Hardcastle Restaurants, the company that holds the McDonald's franchise for the west and south of India. Diya is a mother to a girl and boy. She currently has more than 140000 followers on Instagram.

Diya Mehta has emerged as style icon over the years and she can even give supermodels a run for their money. After completing her schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai, Diya Mehta went to London to study fashion communication. Although Diya Mehta is popular as a fashion consultant, she also takes care of the family's business. Diya Mehta’s father Russell Mehta is the managing director of diamond manufacturer Rosy Blue and he is believed to have a net worth of around Rs 1800 crore.

