Delhi excise policy: SC to hear Manish Sisodia’s bail plea on July 14 amid wife’s health emergency

Instagram Thread to get auto-delete posts feature, here’s how it will work

Jawan prevue: Shah Rukh Khan's villainous avatar, bald look, Deepika Padukone's cameo steal the show in Atlee's actioner

Meet Rashi Bagga, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, NIT her package is…

Lived in Mumbai chawl, founded Rs 4,14,000 crore company, he is not Dhirubhai Ambani

According to reports, the same company which has selected Rashi Bagga this year had selected Chinky Karda from IIIT-NR last year for a package of Rs 57 lakh per annum.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 10:49 AM IST

The IIIT media coordinator added that Rashi Bagga was however satisfied with her earlier job offer as well. According to reports, the same company which has selected Rashi Bagga this year had selected Chinky Karda from IIIT-NR last year for a package of Rs 57 lakh per annum. The salary offered to Chinky Karda was the highest package in her batch.

Another student of IIIT-NR, Yogesh Kumar, has also succeeded in receiving a job offer of Rs 56 lakh per annum for a software development engineer role. Yogesh Kumar has landed the job offer from a multinational company.

In 2020, a IIIT-NR student, Ravi Kushashwa had bagged a job offer of Rs 1 Crore per annum from a multinational company but he could not join the company due to COVID-19 pandemic. According to IIIT-NR’s placement office, the average CTC for this year's batch has been revised to Rs 16.5 lakh per annum and the median CTC was Rs 13.6 lakh per annum.