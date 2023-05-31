Meet Ramya Ravi, Harvard alumna, biryani seller whose turnover was Rs 10 crore in 2 years

Ramya Ravi grew up eating the donne biryani cooked by her grandmother. The Karnataka style biryani wasn't as famous as the Lucknow, Hyderabad variants. She decided to launch a Biryani business. She wanted to make the taste a global success. The business was launched in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic and has been fairly successful in a short span of time.
She started the business in 2020 with an initial capital of Rs 5 lakh. In the financial year 2021-22, the business turnover was Rs 10 crore. The company has its presence primarily in Bengaluru.
Her family owns a chain of hotels. However, she wanted to launch her own business.
She was born in Bengaluru. She has two sisters -- Shweta and Raveena. She did her schooling from The Valley School. She later did B Com from Bengaluru's Christ College.
Ramya told Global Indian in 2022 that her father always encouraged entrepreneurship in her and her sisters. She also did a short-term course in management from Harvard University to better her business acumen.
She saw her father work and learnt from him. She also worked with her father R Ravichandar.
She, however, wanted to start her own company. She opened her company called RNR Biryani. She named it after her father and grand-father.
To begin with, they have only a 200 square feet space in Bengaluru's Nagarabhavi. They had a single cook. However, their business became a runway success. They did 10000 deliveries in their very first month. They kept adding kitchens as the demand grew. In late 2021, they opened a restaurant in Bengaluru's Jayanagar.
They serve the food in tin boxes which has added to the charm.
Ramya is also a trained Bharatanatyam dancer.