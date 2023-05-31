Meet Ramya Ravi, Harvard alumna, biryani seller whose turnover was Rs 10 crore in 2 years

Ramya Ravi was born in Bengaluru. She has two sisters -- Shweta and Raveena. (File)

Ramya Ravi grew up eating the donne biryani cooked by her grandmother. The Karnataka style biryani wasn't as famous as the Lucknow, Hyderabad variants. She decided to launch a Biryani business. She wanted to make the taste a global success. The business was launched in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic and has been fairly successful in a short span of time.

She started the business in 2020 with an initial capital of Rs 5 lakh. In the financial year 2021-22, the business turnover was Rs 10 crore. The company has its presence primarily in Bengaluru.

Her family owns a chain of hotels. However, she wanted to launch her own business.

She was born in Bengaluru. She has two sisters -- Shweta and Raveena. She did her schooling from The Valley School. She later did B Com from Bengaluru's Christ College.

Ramya told Global Indian in 2022 that her father always encouraged entrepreneurship in her and her sisters. She also did a short-term course in management from Harvard University to better her business acumen.

She saw her father work and learnt from him. She also worked with her father R Ravichandar.

She, however, wanted to start her own company. She opened her company called RNR Biryani. She named it after her father and grand-father.

To begin with, they have only a 200 square feet space in Bengaluru's Nagarabhavi. They had a single cook. However, their business became a runway success. They did 10000 deliveries in their very first month. They kept adding kitchens as the demand grew. In late 2021, they opened a restaurant in Bengaluru's Jayanagar.

They serve the food in tin boxes which has added to the charm.

Ramya is also a trained Bharatanatyam dancer.