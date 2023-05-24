Meet Rajiv Singh, one of India's richest persons with Rs 59,030 crore net worth, check his business, salary details

Meet Rajiv Singh, one of India's richest persons with Rs 59,030 crore net worth

DLF's chairman Rajiv Singh is the wealthiest real estate entrepreneur in India with a massive wealth of Rs 59,030 crore, according to GROHE-HURUN India.

Mangal Prabhat Lodha and his family of Mumbai-based Macrotech Developers (Lodha Group) is at the second position with a fortune of Rs 42,270 crore, while Arjun Menda & family of RMZ Corp are at the third position with a wealth of Rs 37,000 crore.

"The entry point to the top 10 has surged from Rs 3,350 crore in 2017 to a staggering Rs 15,000 crore today. Similarly, the threshold to make it to the top 50 has risen from Rs 660 crore in 2017 to Rs 1,300 crore presently," Hurun India MD Anas Rahman Junaid told reporters.

Who is Rajiv Singh?

Rajiv Singh is the sole heir of real estate king Kushal Pal Singh, who retired in 2020 at the age of 90 and gave the charge of DLF to Rajiv Singh.

After joining DLF, Rajiv Singh has taken several steps to expand the company’s operations in other sectors like retail, hospitality, and insurance. DLF was once the sponsor of the Indian Premier League (IPL) too. Rajiv Singh is also credited with taking the annuity business of DLF from Rs 1.55 crore in 2007 to Rs 2,900 crore in 2019.

Rajiv Singh is a graduate of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA, and has completed his degree in Mechanical Engineering. He has over 30 years of professional experience.

As a real estate tycoon, Rajiiv Singh is looking to focus more on high-rise projects in the future. “I do like to believe that maybe we’ll have no more floors left and everything will get converted to high-rise housing,” he was quoted as saying by Economic Times in 2022.

In 2021-22, DLF posted a revenue of Rs 6,138 crore and the realty sector major’s comprehensive income was Rs 1,513 crore. Rajiv Singh’s total compensation in 2021-22 was Rs 15.49 crore, while it was Rs 3.2 crore in 2020-21.