Meet Radhika Ghai, first Indian woman entrepreneur to enter unicorn club, built Rs 9000 crore company

In the traditionally male-dominated world of business, women have found success. It is clear what women's contributions to this industry are as they reach new heights as aspiring business owners. Falguni Nayar, Kiran Mazumdar, and numerous other women continue to inspire a number of young girls to succeed as business owners.

One such outstanding businessperson is Radhika Ghai, the first woman from India to join the unicorn club. She has joined the elite unicorn club as the first Indian woman after her online marketplace's valuation rocketed to $1.1 billion. Radhika Ghai, a businesswoman, has permanently changed the face of Indian commerce. Through her most recent endeavour, Kindlife, Ghai is still promoting innovation and effecting positive change.

Who is Radhika Ghai?

Radhika was raised in an Army family and saw her father start his own business, which inspired her to follow in his footsteps. She established her own advertising agency in Chandigarh in 1997, proving her desire to sparkle her own path.

Radhika attended Washington University in St. Louis to earn an MBA in order to expand her career opportunities.

She then worked in Seattle at prestigious companies like Goldman Sachs and Nordstrom. Her plans for entrepreneurship were built on the foundation of her varied expertise in e-commerce, style, sales, and lifestyle. She gained valuable knowledge performing at high-profile businesses like Goldman Sachs and Nordstrom after receiving her MBA from Washington University.

When Sandeep Aggrawal, Sanjay Sethi, and Radhika Ghai founded ShopClues in 2011, that was the start of Radhika Ghai's creative journey. There, she held the position of chief operating officer. ShopClues quickly gained popularity with its goal of bringing Indian markets online and serving customers in cities. Achieving unicorn status in 2016, the business became the fourth unicorn in India and cemented Ghai's status as an innovator in the e-commerce sector.

She launched Kindlife, her next business endeavour, after realising the huge opportunity in the beauty and wellness industry. Kindlife, a platform that was introduced in December 2021 and connects e-commerce, community development, and brand partnerships, is an innovative effort. Kindlife is set to change the way we think about wellbeing with its emphasis on encouraging young generation to live fulfilling and compassionate lives.

She became the first woman in India to successfully create a unicorn, which earned her the prestigious "First Lady" award from the Ministry of Women and Child Welfare.