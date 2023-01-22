Search icon
Meet Pakistan’s richest Hindus, know their net worth, profession and other details

Deepak Perwani belongs to the Hindu Sindhi community of Pakistan and has been honored with many awards in the fashion industry.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 12:53 PM IST

Richest Hindus in Pakistan

Pakistan is struggling with hunger and poverty these days and the shortage of food items like flour, rice, eggs, etc has increased so much in Pakistan that people are fighting among themselves for these food items. It is a known fact that Hindus are treated as second-rate citizen in Pakistan but despite all the hardships, there are some Hindus who are counted among the richest people in Pakistan. In this article we will talk about some Pakistani Hindus who are multi-millionaire.

1. Deepak Perwani

Deepak Perwani was born in 1973 in Mirpur Khas, Pakistan. Deepak is a famous fashion designer and actor. Deepak Perwani belongs to the Hindu Sindhi community of Pakistan and has been honored with many awards in the fashion industry. According to a report published in 2022, his annual net worth is around Rs 71 crore.

2. Naveen Perwani

Naveen Perwani is the cousin of Deepak Perwani. He was born on 30 October 1971. Naveen has been a famous snooker player of Pakistan. In the year 2006, when the Asian Games were held in Doha, Qatar, Naveen represented Pakistan in it. According a a 2022 report, Naveen’s net worth is around Rs 60 crores.

3. Sangeeta

Sangeeta was born in Karachi, Pakistan. She is a famous actress and director in Pakistani film industry and is working in the industry since 1969., Sangeeta is better known as Parveen Rizvi in ​​Pakistan. Parveen has worked in many big films like Nikah, Mutthi Bhar Chawal, Yeh Aman, Naam Mera Badnaam. Talking about Sangeeta's annual earnings, it is reported to be around Rs 39 crore.

4. Reeta Ishwar

Rita Ishwar is a resident of Karachi in Pakistan. She was born on 16 March, 1981. Rita is a politician and has also been a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan from 2013 to 2018. She is regarded as one of the richest women politicians of Pakistan. Her annual earnings is around Rs 30 crore.

 


 

 

 

